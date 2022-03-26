Christian Eriksen returned to play for the Denmark national team nine months after his heart problem: he scored a goal as soon as he entered

Christian Eriksen’s goal for the Denmark team



Just over nine months ago Christian Eriksen he collapsed on the field of play during a match for his team at the European Championship and his state of health worried an entire planet. The heart problem that put his life at risk kept him away from the courts for a long period, but weeks ago he officially reappeared in the jersey of the Brentford in the Premier League and this weekend had the return with the shirt of Denmark: he scored a goal within minutes of taking the field.

The footballer of 30 years was summoned by coach Kasper Hjulmand for friendlies against Netherlands and Serbia scheduled on the FIFA Date. This Saturday the duel began against the Dutch on the substitute bench, but he jumped onto the field with the number 10 jersey just at the start of the second half to fill in for Jesper Lindstrom.

had elapsed two minutes when Andreas Skov Olsen overflowed from the right and shot a low back cross to the goal of the area: Eriksen He appeared alone and unleashed a powerful right hand that overcame the resistance of goalkeeper Mark Flekken.

That annotation meant 2-3 for his team, who had left at halftime 3-1 down on the scoreboard after goals from Steven Bergwijn, Nathan Aké and Memphis Depay, beyond which Jannik Vestergaard had equalized temporarily. The match played in the Johan Cruyff Arena it ended 4-2 in favor of the team led by Louis van Gaal as Bergwijn stretched the difference a while later.

Eriksen spent more than eight months inactive after suffering a heart problem in the match against Finland in the group stage of the European Championship. At the end of February he reappeared with the shirt of Brentford of the Premier League, the club that decided to hire him after he left the Inter of Italy. The footballer told time ago that he was “dead five minutes” as a result of the cardiac arrest that affected him, but after the operation (an implantable automatic defibrillator was placed) his wish is to reach the World Cup in Qatar.

Denmark qualified for the World Cup in first place in the group which it shared with Scotland, Israel, Austria, the Faroe Islands and Moldova. It is currently one of the selections that aspires to be seeded in the draw which will take place on April 1, although that will be known hours before the event when FIFA gives the last update of the ranking that will accommodate those classified in the pots.

The player, who logically had had his last appearance with the Danish national team on the day of his heart accident, started in the Ajax from the Netherlands and then passed through Tottenham from England and Inter from Italy before returning to the Premier League. In his new club he has three presentations (two as a starter) and did not score goals.

