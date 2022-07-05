Christian Garín came back from an incredible match and will play the Wimbledon quarterfinals against Nick Kyrgios

Garin will play Wimbledon quarterfinals for the first time in his career (Reuters)

australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios will participate again in some Wimbledon quarterfinals eight years later, after beating the American in five sets this Monday Brandon Nakashimaby 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (2), 3-6 and 6-2.

Kyrgios, number 40 in the world, he knew how to impose his experience and control his explosive character in the final round to go over the young American, 20 years old and 56 in the world, and meet in the penultimate round with the Chilean Cristian Garín.

As usual in Australian tennis, cemented his victory in the large number of aces (35) and winners (77) and reached the quarterfinals in London for the second time in his career, after 2014.

The Chilean Garín, meanwhile, culminated this Monday one of the greatest feats of his sports career with an epic victory against the Australian Alex de Minaurafter four hours and 34 minutes of battle that allowed him to reach the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam for the first time (2-6, 5-7, 7-6(3), 6-4, 7-6(6 )).

In one of the most spectacular matches of the tournament so far, Garín showed his enormous strength mental being able to come back from two sets against and pick up the two match points that his rival enjoyed.

Garin, 43 in the world, he turned to his huge gallery of winning shots (56 against De Miñaur’s 31) to win a game that he had lost on several occasions. The South American thus becomes the first Chilean to advance so far on London grass since 2009.

De Miñaur had the game on track after done relatively comfortably with the first two sets, but everything changed in the tiebreaker game of the third set. The Chilean was able to bounce back from an initial 3-1 loss to the Australian and collected the next six points to clinch the set.

After winning the fourth set, the final set arrived, in which De Miñaur enjoyed two match points from the remainder, which Garin bravely saved by resorting to his powerful forehand.

“I gave everything I had. It was a very hard fight, a battle, would say. Alex is one of the best players on grass”, Garín said on the court. “The fifth set could have gone to anyone. I tried to be aggressive, to go to the net and be aggressive on my serve,” he added.

KEEP READING

The millionaire fine that Wimbledon could pay after excluding Russian and Belarusian athletes

Rafael Nadal apologized publicly after his encounter with Sonego at Wimbledon: “There are codes that have to be respected”

The tense exchange of accusations between Kyrgios and Tsitspás after the Wimbledon scandal: “It has a dark side”