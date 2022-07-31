Christian Horner announced that they will try to help Checo Pérez: “It is clear what he wants from the car”

Checo Pérez has reiterated that he does not feel as comfortable in the RB18 as he did at the beginning of the season (Photo: REUTERS/Brian Snyder)

The present of Sergio Perez in Red Bull It is not ideal in terms of performance, since it has been widely surpassed by Max Verstappen In the last month and according to his words, the most recent updates have not favored his driving style, so he is less comfortable than at the beginning of the season.

Given these repeated statements, which also left his team with the image of favoring Verstappen, Christian Horner y Helmut Marko took care to specify that the Dutch was simply “better adapted” to the modifications, otherwise Czech Pérez.

In case the followers of the Mexican needed another boost from the director of the team, in the middle of the Hungarian GP had a few moments to chat with Sky Sportswhere he surprised with his words about the next development to help Sergio.

Christian Horner and designer Adrian Newey during the Hungarian Grand Prix weekend (Photo: REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo)

According to Horner, Czech He has not been able to get his car “ready” in recent races, so he assumed responsibility as a team and stated that they will have to work on that situation to help him.

“We need to find a set-up that gives him confidence (…) Hopefully there are some things in development that can help him”

In addition, the manager delved into the talk they had during a dinner together, where the native of Jalisco specified the elements that he needs to improve his comfort aboard the car, something that they could work on in the coming weeks, especially now that the break is coming. Of summer.

“I had dinner with him last night, we talked and I asked him what he thinks he lacked in the last few races. He is very clear with what he wants from the car and I hope we can achieve that. and so it will come into play again”, emphasized the Briton for the microphones of Sky Sports F1.

Checo Pérez is in third position in the Drivers’ World Championship after 12 races and is 70 points behind his teammate Max Verstappen (Photo: REUTERS/Brian Snyder)

In addition to talking about Pérez’s present and the possible updates that could favor him, Horner plunged into the Hungarian Grand Prix and the recent superiority of Ferrari, especially in the qualifying rounds.

“I think that Ferrari has been very fast this year at one lap, we have seen it with the poles”, described the director of Red Bull Racingbecause those from Maranello accumulate eight pole positions in the first 12 races.

“Everything is very tight and I think it will change from circuit to circuit. I hope they maybe have the advantage here, but after the summer break maybe Spa, Monza will suit us better. It’s very, very tight.”

Charles Leclerc accumulates seven poles after 12 races, while Max Verstappen has barely been able to add three (Photo: REUTERS/Albert Gea)

Free Practice 3 y Classification: Saturday, July 30 at 06:00 and 09:00, respectively, in Mexico City time.

Carrera: Sunday, July 31 at 08:00 a.m.

With half of the season already disputed, Pérez adds 163 units, consequence of six podiums and three fourth places, but with the mark of three withdrawals. The deputy leader is Charles Leclerc con 170 points and leading with an important advantage is Verstappen con 233.

After the test in Hungary, the traditional one-month summer break will take place, during which time the drivers have a short break before facing the second part of the season; however, the most important developments and modifications to the single-seater continue from the headquarters of each team.

KEEP READING:

Checo Pérez took reflectors in Hungary: he raised his finger and sneezed on the radio

At the Hungarian GP, ​​Checo Pérez will seek to avoid the same “pothole” that he went through last season

Checo Pérez plays it in Hungary: “It’s crucial, we’ll try some things”