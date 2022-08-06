Christian Horner confessed that they preferred to hire Checo Pérez over a four-time world champion

After the Monaco GP, Checo Pérez renewed his contract with Red Bull until 2024 (Photo: REUTERS/Christian Hartmann)

Czech Pérez he had to wait a long time for the opportunity to get to a team that competed for victories, since never before in his career had he managed to get behind the wheel in the fastest car on the grid.

The opportunity came from Red Bull y Christian Hornerwho opted for the Mexican after his spectacular season in 2020 and which also allowed him to continue his career in the Formula 1 after being erased by Lawrence Stroll at Aston Martin.

Sergio took the place of Alexander Albon with the Austrians and began the most important stage of his career; However, all this was at risk of happening and in a very serious way, because among the Red Bull candidates was the name of Sebastian Vettelthe four-time world champion German driver and who would have been in talks with Horner to return to the team that saw him born.

Sebastian Vettel became a four-time world champion with Red Bull in a row, later emigrating to Ferrari (Photo: REUTERS/Daniel Munoz)

This was revealed by himself Christian Horner in interview for Channel 4where he made it clear that there were contacts with Vettel to consider a possible return to Red Bull in 2021, the year in which he finally landed Czech Pérez with the team based in Milton Keynes.

“We had some exploratory conversations, but it would be a bit like getting back together with an ex-girlfriend, it would probably never be the same the second time.”

These were the first words of the sports director about the approaches with Vettelprobably made before will sign with Aston Martin in September 2020, a couple of days after Sergio’s contract termination was announced.

Christian Horner affirmed that they had approaches with Vettel to sign him in 2021 (Photo: REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger)

Despite staying far from an agreement, he later delved into how special the German’s stage was in Red Bull and hinted that the memory they have of him did not need a second part.

“What we achieved together was so remarkable. I think what we achieved was phenomenal and will always be a part of our history.. We are tremendously proud to have him as part of our team’s history,” he said.

It should be remembered that at that time Vettel was in the worst and final season of his career with Ferraria team that also had a year to forget but that had the contrast of Charles Leclerc, who beat the German all year.

In the end, the Monegasque added 98 points, for only 33 that Sebastian reached and that fired him from the red overalls in a bittersweet way, after achieving two runner-up finishes in 2017 and 2018.

Sebastian Vettel accompanied Checo Pérez on the podium of his first victory with Red Bull at the Azerbaijan GP (Photo: REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov)

Secondly, Sergio Perez shone like never before in 2020, finishing in fourth place in the Drivers’ Championship with a formidable Racing Point, beating the Renault, McLaren and Red Bull of Daniel Ricciardo, Carlos Sainz y Alex Albonin addition to the aforementioned Ferrari.

These recent statements by Horner contradict what was mentioned in early 2020 by Helmut Markothe controversial sports adviser of Red Bull and unreliable in terms of statements, because at all times he maintained the speech that Vettel was never an option to return to the team.

The rest is history, as Sergio signed with the Austrians for the most exciting season of recent times in the formula 1fought inch by inch against the Mercedes and played a decisive role in defining the Drivers Championship a favor to Max Verstappen.

