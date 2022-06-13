Christian Horner explained why he doesn’t want Checo Pérez to compete with Verstappen

Christian Horner told why he wants to avoid an early dispute between Checo Pérez and Max Verstappen (Photo: REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger)

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix gave another chapter to the dispute over the Drivers Championship in formula 1 well Max Verstappen y Sergio Czech Pérez They headed the podium after achieving the 1 – 2 of the race. In such a scenario, Christian HornerRed Bull Racing crew chief, explained why he wants to avoid an early dispute between his drivers for the championship.

At the end of the race at the Baku circuit, Horner accepted that there was concern within the team that a competition between Czech and Verstappen will unleash an accident like the one they had in 2018 that hurt Red Bull in Azerbaijan four years ago.

For this reason, he made it clear that the priorityfor now, The Constructors’ Championship is in focus. Due to the circumstances that arose at the Baku circuit, the Austrian team prioritized the difference in points with Ferrari, so the strategy did not take into account the positions in the ranking for the drivers’ championship, as explained in an interview with the portal Crash.net.

Christian Horner assured that Red Bull Racing is focused on the constructors’ championship (Photo: REUTERS/Brian Snyder)

“2018 is not far away in the back of our minds; so it was very important that the riders, at this stage of the championship, be fair to each other because the priority is to maximize the points against Ferrari”.

It should be remembered that previously Czech was dissatisfied with the team’s strategy in the Spanish Grand Prix when he had to give up first place to Vertappen at the request of the crew chief. For this reason, Horner recognized the “maturity” with which he has developed Czech so far in the 2022 Formula 1 season, for which Horner sentenced:

“I believe that Czech He is a mature guy and has a broader vision and it is a long championship”.

Horner acknowledged the “maturity” with which Checo has developed so far in the 2022 season (Photo: REUTERS/Brian Snyder)

During the race in Baku, Max Verstappen y Daniel Ricciardowho was a teammate in Red Bull Racing en 2018, starred in an accident that harmed them in the Grand Prix. Around lap 40 of the competition, both drivers of the Red Bull staged a scandalous accident which left them eleven laps from finishing the race.

Verstappen was ahead of Ricciardo, so he tried to slow down his teammate’s speed, but the strategy did not work for him. For an instant the pilot of Italian descent managed to pass him, so he began a series of passes and brakes at a very high speed, so that in the end Verstappen prevented Daniel from passing him and ended up causing a crash.

The current broker McLaren It collided with the rear of the Dutchman’s car, so both vehicles had significant damage and could not continue in the race, which meant a great blow to the entire Red Bull Racing team that season.

Daniel Ricciardo was a Red Bull driver in 2018 (Photo: REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed)

The Formula 1 authorities only called their attention and asked the Red Bull drivers do not repeat the event. In that season both riders wanted to keep the highest points to be champions, but one of the mistakes made by the mechanic team is that there was no mediation between the two to prevent accidents like the one in Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2018.

For this reason, Christian Horner has handled himself prudently with Czech Pérez, in order not to rub the relationship between both drivers and continue with the goal of winning the constructors’ championship; while that of pilots, they will analyze it later as the season progresses.

