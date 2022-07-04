Christian Horner flooded Checo Perez with his podium in the British GP

Checo Pérez was named the best driver of the British GP for the way he recovered positions and reached the podium (Video: ESPN)

Again Sergio Czech Pérez demonstrated his talent behind the wheel of his single-seater with Red Bull Racing and rescued an important achievement for his team. After falling to last place in the race, the Mexican climbed the positions and finished in second place of British Grand Prix.

That achievement caused Christian Hornerchief mechanic of the team, showered him with praise because he assured that the performance of Czech it was “brilliant”. At the end of the competition, Horner spoke in an interview with Sky Sports and shared the impressions left by the Guadalajara’s talent.

Christian Horner praised Checo Pérez for his performance in the British GP (Photo: REUTERS/Andrew Boyers)

The first thing that stood out is that, despite the adversities that lay ahead, did not give up the podium and struggled to reach it. He acknowledged that his work in the silverstone circuit was “incredible” despite the delays he had in his stop at the boxesAs Red Bull’s chief mechanic put it:

“He was brilliant today. She proves that you should never give up; after that first lap she had a touch with Charles that left her damaged, but she was amazing today, the recovery that she made”.

And it is that the emotion that they lived from the garage of Red Bull led them to consider Czech as a great element within the team because when Max VerstappenSergio’s partner, was relegated in the race and could not go beyond seventh place, attention focused on the Mexican and what it could accomplish, so Horner added:

Christian Horner described Checo’s performance at the British GP as “brilliant” (Photo: REUTERS/Molly Darlington)

“Second place was a phenomenal performance on his part.”

It should be noted that the celebration of the team of the Red Bull occurred since the Mexican pilot crossed the checkered flag since over the radio Horner took it upon himself to congratulate him and praise him for the performance he showed in the eventful British Grand Prix.

“¡It was a mega, mega drive Czech! Well done from the rear of the grill and with a wing change. (We are) really proud of you for this”, were the words of Horner that he dedicated to Pérez from the car’s radio.

Red Bull’s chief mechanic also clarified the feeling generated by not having achieved first place with one of his drivers (Photo: REUTERS/Peter Cziborra)

On the other hand, the Red Bull chief mechanic also clarified the feeling generated by not having achieved first place with one of his drivers, since they had had a series of favorable results that surpassed them in the Drivers Championship and of builders. But this time Carlos Sainz Jr. of Ferrari took first place.

“We had a good car here this weekend, it’s frustrating not to win with any of our driversbut I am happy for Calor Sainz, his first victory, today he drove a good race”, he expressed for the same medium.

About the fight for him Drivers Championship and Builders, Horner ended with the following idea: “We extended the difference of Czech about Charles (Leclerc), and Charles only deducted six points from Max. And in the Constructors we only lost ten points, considering the day we had, it’s not that bad”.

With the result of the British GP, the positions for the drivers championship was as follows:

1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 181 puntos.

2. Czech Perez (Red Bull) – 147 points.

3. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 138 points.

4. Carlos Sainz Jr. (Ferrari) – 127 points.

