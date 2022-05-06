Christian Horner spoke about Checo Pérez and his “imminent” renewal with Red Bull

Sergio Pérez and Christian Horner maintain a good relationship within Red Bull (Photo: Instagram @schecoperez // Reuters)

One of the most important topics you will discuss Red Bull during the course of this season will be the designation of partner for Max Verstappenwho recently broke economic records with his last contract renewal, so now it only remains to be seen if Sergio Pérez will continue in the other seat of the Austrian team.

The last to give new clues about the probable renewal of Czech It was Christian HornerDirector of Red Bull Racing and main responsible for the choice of pilots, because although he stressed that the decision will be made in the middle of the season during the summer break, he hinted that deal could be imminent.

During the first media day prior to the Miami Grand Prixin the midst of the interviews he offered with different media, Horner spoke on the situation of Pérez and mentioned that, if he had to make the decision at this time, the renewal would have already been offered.

“I think around summer break will be the obvious time (to make a decision). That’s about halfway through the season and we will have many races by then,” Horner explained, according to Jenna Fryer from the agency AP (Associated Press).

During the Miami GP, Christian Horner stated that Sergio Pérez will be renewed if he maintains the level at the start of the 2022 season (Photo: REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo)

“He is doing a great job… Everyone is happy with him in the team. If he had to make a decision today, of course it would be that we would like to extend (his contract). So as long as he keeps doing what he’s doing, it’ll be a no-brainer.”

In this way Christian Horner announced that the renewal of Sergio Pérez could be imminent if it maintains the pace shown at this start of the 2022 season, in which it has been shown very close to the speed of Max Verstappen and even higher for some moments.

These words could be related to a fragment of the interview he had with APwhere in the middle of the announcement for its new commercial agreement with Hard Rockwas questioned about the possibility of attracting a American native pilot to exploit the North American market.

“Having an American pilot is not enough. Gotta be a winning driver. It has to be a driver running in the front. When you look at the effect it has Max Verstappen in Holland, the Fernando Alonso in Spain, you have to have someone in a winning car with the ability to win”, declared the British director.

Sergio “Checo” Pérez, Red Bull Racing driver in Formula 1. Photo: @SChecoPerez

In this sense, the growth of Sergio Pérez at a professional and commercial level it could mean the ideal incentive for Red Bull confirm his intention to renew it for one or two more seasons, especially if he consolidates himself at the front of the grid and continues his fight for victories and pole positions.

The situation is already presenting itself in the first four races of the 2022 season, in which Pérez confirmed his adaptation to the team and in which he has even expressed his desire to get the Drivers’ World Cup from formula 1.

The fact of fighting for the championship and its impact on the Latin American market It would be the perfect formula for Red Bull to announce its renewal in the middle of the year, time in which the possible options will be discarded.

Czech Pérez He has even been confident about the possible extension of the contract, because a couple of weeks ago he left implicit his feeling of being able to continue several years linked to the Austrian team.

KEEP READING:

Checo Pérez hinted that he could continue with Red Bull for several years

Sergio Pérez points to the championship: “I want to beat Max and I want to be in front of him”

The spectacular welcome to Checo Pérez and Red Bull at the Miami GP party