Christian Horner supported Checo Pérez after result in Hungary

Christian Horner trusted that the F1 summer break will help Checo Pérez to recover and return “stronger” (Photo: REUTERS/Eric Gaillard)

The first part of the 2022 season of the formula 1 y Sergio Czech Pérez He was left, again, without a podium. The Mexican stringed three races in which he did not see finished within the first three places, and with it he was below Charles Leclerc in the standings for the drivers’ championship.

His most recent result in the Hungarian Grand Prix was not enough to overtake Ferrari driver in the ranking, a situation that did not favor the Guadalajarans who needed a favorable result to better close the first stage of the season.

Nonetheless, Christian HornerRed Bull Racing crew chief, was confident that Czech will pick up after summer break. At the end of the race at the Hungaroring circuit, Horner dedicated a few words to the Mexican with which he supported his efforts that he has made so far.

Checo Pérez added three races without getting on the podium before the F1 summer break (Photo: REUTERS / Lisa Leutner)

The former British pilot stated in an interview with Sky Sports that Sergio will return “stronger” after the summer holidays and he hoped that he will return to the podium, because the last time he went up to celebrate with champagne it was in the British Grand Prix.

Horner added that the recess will serve Czech Perez to think and analyze what has been failing in his last races in order to solve it and have a better participation in the next Belgian Grand Prixwhich will take place on Sunday, August 28 at the Circuit of Spa-Francorchamps at 08:00 hrs from central Mexico.

In addition, the mechanical advisor of the Austrian team che called “born” the abilities of Czech behind the wheel of his car, so this virtue will help him come back “stronger” in the competition for the following dates of the formula 1. This was expressed by Christian Horner:

Checo Pérez finished fifth in the Hungarian Grand Prix (Photo: REUTERS/Lisa Leutner)

“I think the summer break will serve to understand what hasn’t been right for him in the last few races. The guy is a great driver, he is born, he loves being on the wheel with everyone; he will come back stronger than Spa onwards”.

Czech Perez finished in fifth place at the Hungaroring after having started the competition from 11th position, due to the penalties he took during qualifying in Hungary, the Mexican started from the eleventh position; but this condition did not prevent the man from Guadalajara from going up places until he placed himself in fifth place.

Despite his outstanding performance, he did not reach third place and once again he was left without a podium. Given this situation, Horner assured that the Virtual Safery Car prevented Pérez from fighting for the podium because he was forced to slow down and consequently, he could not resume the speed with which he was going before the loss of power in the single-seater Valteri Bottas.

Sergio Pérez climbed positions in the Hungarian GP, ​​from 11 he finished in fifth (Photo: REUTERS/Lisa Leutner)

“Look at the race Czech in the second half of today; I think without that second Virtual Safery Car I would have been fighting for the podium. He was a second per lap faster in the final part than George Russell and Carlos Sainz, he was going very fast.

After the results in Hungary, this is how the drivers championship:

1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing) – 258 puntos

2. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 178 points

3. Czech Perez (Red Bull Racing) – 173 points

4. George Russell (Mercedes Benz) – 158 puntos

5. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) – 156 points

