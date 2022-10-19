Christian Martinoli assured that in Mexico, Hugo Sánchez would have to be like “Maradona for Argentines” (Photo: Special/Instagram/@garciaposti/@ESPN)

In the history of Mexican soccer Hugo Sanchez Marquez He is one of the most outstanding soccer players that the country has had for his brilliant career in European football, where he appeared as one of the stars of Real Madrid in Spain, as well as for his time at Rayo Vallecano, Atlético de Madrid, that in The league.

On the other hand, in Mexico, Hugo became an idol as a player and coach of the Pumas of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM). However, in contrast to his brilliant career in European football, the golden child He has been highly criticized in Mexico for his record with the shirt Tricolor.

This fact has followed the trajectory of the male, but for some this should not put into question the quality and success that it had Hugo Sanchez to position Mexican football on the radar. Among the defenders of Pentapichichi highlights the successful and most important contemporary narrator, Christian Martinoli.

The famous Argentine narrator naturalized Mexican of Aztec Sportsassured in a recent interview for the television channel YouTube from your partner Henry Garaywho in Mexico have been ungrateful to the figure of the Pentapichichibecause he considers that he should be idolized like Diego Armando Maradona in Argentina.

“You can be successful at the club level, but you also have to be successful in the National Team. Hugo was destroyed for that, but there are many people who sadly do not know who Hugo Sánchez is. For me and without being ‘Huguista’, Hugo Sánchez in Mexico would have to be like Maradona for the Argentines, that gentleman was out of series, enormous. Hugo Sánchez, as a footballer, was a pinch * God ”, he remarked.

Later, the 47-year-old chronicler remarked that the big mistake of the former Real Madrid attacker was not having self-criticism in his processes, both as a player and as a coach: “In the National Team he lacked the chest, he says that because they tended to him the bed, they did not understand. Others said that Hugo in Selection was very cocky and that’s why it didn’t work. If Hugo Sánchez is criticized, how the hell am I not going to be able to criticize all the other soccer players because they allege that they win the Dutch Cup and I don’t know what tournaments they pull, please, ”he said.

One of the most remembered moments of the Mexican National Team was that of March 16, 2008, when the Aztec U-23 team played its pass to the Concacaf Pre-Olympic Semifinals against Haiti, a duel in which it was forced to score by six goals to get out of the Group Stage.

Without knowing at the beginning, the meeting would become one of the historical tragedies of national football and was reported by Christian Martinoli. It should be noted that at that time the Tri It was directed by Hugo Sánchez, already in the development of the match, the National Team would win by 5 goals to 0, but it would not be enough to access the Olympic tournament.

As expected, the sports journalist also blew up the Mexican team for their poor actions and questioned the then Mexican coach Hugo Sanchezto the point of requesting his resignation, since he consummated a historic failure by failing to qualify for the 2008 Beijing Olympics

