Christian Martinoli’s reasons for never working at Televisa

Christian Martinoli he is probably the most recognized storyteller of the last era. Next to Luis García, Jorge Campos and Luis Roberto Alves Zag has formed an elite team for the narratives of the Mexican National Team. Without a doubt, the Mexican chronicler is the strong card of Aztec Sports and its popularity with the people leaves no room for doubt. The day he will have to leave the Ajusco does not seem close, but he himself has revealed the place where he would never work and why.

On a channel broadcast Dr. Garcia On YouTube, Martinoli confessed her motives. For him, there are no half measures: I would never work in Televisa.

“As long as I have a contract with Azteca, I will not narrate. At Televisa I would never work in my life. If they kick me out of Azteca, and I still want to work, then I’ll look for a job elsewhere, ”the rapporteur mentioned in response to a fan’s question.

After clarifying that he has a contract with Azteca, and that for now he would not listen to offers from other places, Christian ruled out any future possibility of working at TUDN. “But with my friends from Chapultepec 18 who love me so much. Let’s stop the damn hand. It would be an ordeal for them and me“, be sincere.

Company changes among sportscasters have become normal. One of the most talked about movements of recent times was the arrival Carlos Zar Aguilar a TUDN after forging a career in TV Azteca as a boxing and wrestling storyteller. Francisco Javier González also worked for several years at the Ajusco television station. Martinoli has declined to experience a similar process in the future.

During his early years in journalism, Martinoli worked for a time at Televisa, specifically in On Radio, as told in the program Linked Stories. At this stage he shared space with some representative figures of said company, such as Enrique Dog Bermúdez and Alfonso Doctor Morales. A scolding from Morales changed Christian’s course, because from that moment he decided to leave that job and look for other opportunities.

During the last years, Martinoli has been the architect of numerous criticisms and indirect comments to Televisa. The Argentine-born chronicler has had no qualms about sending messages suggesting that his competition copies many things from him and that they do not know what to do to stay in the fight. In 2017, they even made a parody of it as part of a promo.

Another highly remembered moment occurred on the eve of Russia World Cup 2018, when Antonio de Valdes, one of the most emblematic commentators of Televisa, called Martinoli and Garcia “clowns”. Both responded in a broadcast of the Mexican team, noting that even “the grays became bullies.” Through Twitter, other journalists like Francisco Javier Gonzalez They have also come to express their disgust with the style of Christian and Luis.

In one of the most remembered episodes, González asked Martinoli not to lie to people, after the narrator hinted at a plot in the fight for the rating of the match between France and Croatia, the final of the World Cup in Russia. According to information presented by David Medrano via Ibope, in the most recent matches of the Tri, the advantage has been for the Azteca Deportes team.

Recently, in an interview with the Golden Scorpion, Paco Villa (main narrator of HOUR nowadays) clarified that the messages are always part of the professional rivalry that do not pass to the personal level.

