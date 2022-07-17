Christian Pulisic anticipated how the duel with Memo Ochoa will be in America vs Chelsea

Christian Pulisic will face Guillermo Ochoa again in the América vs Chelsea match (Photo: Lee Smith/REUTERS)

Las Eagles of America and the Chelsea Blues They will lead the third meeting of their history on the court of Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. In addition to the expectation for the match against the former European champion, two icons of Mexico and the United States. Guillermo Ochoa y Christian Pulisic began their rivalry in the Octagonal Final of the Concacaf and the forward of the English team spoke of what will their reunion be like.

During an interview with ESPNthe native of Hershey, Pennsylvania recalled the controversial goal celebration when his team beat the mexican in the first leg of the qualifying tournament to Qatar. Although the legend of “the man in the mirror” written on his shirt was a direct allusion to Memo’s statements in previous days, denied having enmity with the goalkeeper.

“Yes, it will be great (to face him), we are very excited. The last time we faced Mexico I spoke with him (Ochoa). He is the nicest guy. I have nothing against him and He told me that he did not want to give anything in his statement. I also told him that he did not mean anything with what I did,” he assured ESPN.

The American denied that his celebration had caused enmity with the Mexican goalkeeper (Photo: Twitter/@FerCevallosF)

It should be remembered that in November 2021, Guillermo Ochoa spoke about the growth that Major League Soccer (MLS) of the United States has had in recent years. In interview with TUDNassured that the rivalry with Mexican sports has driven them to imitate the football model implemented in the Mexican Soccer Federation (FMF) and the League MX.

“I think I still There is a long way to go for the MLS to catch up with the Mexican league. They have grown a lot, but the last Concachampions champions have been Mexicans (…) In FIFA competitions, Mexico has been there, it has a Confederation, I think it has more participations in World Cups, so it is a rivalry and Mexico has been that mirror in which they want to see themselves, they want to reflect and copy”he declared.

Days later, during the first leg match between Mexico and the United States corresponding to the Octagonal Final of Concacaf, on the 10th of the country of stars and stripes he scored the goal that gave his team the lead. In celebration of him, he ran to the edge of the field and lifted the team jersey to show the one he wore under it with the legend “the man in the mirror”. The gesture generated controversy, although some time later He denied that this was his goal..

America and Chelsea will have an international friendly game (Photo: Twitter/@ClubAmerica)

“It is not personal. He spent two minutes before the match and I just decided to write it. I thought it was a good time to do it and that’s what happened. I am excited to play against them and against him too, ”she assured in the interview.

As part of the Águila 2022 Tour in the United States, the team led by Fernando Ortiz will have the opportunity to face one of the most competitive Premier League teams in England. To do this, the Mexicans will arrive at a better soccer moment, since in the second half of the year they have already been able to play some friendly matches, as well as three of the Opening 2022.

On the contrary, English they will dispute the first match on your schedule in an enclosure far from Stamford Bridge. Although they will arrive with less preparation than their rivals, the strategist Thomas Tuchel will not miss the opportunity to give a large part of his squad the opportunity to play for guarantee victory.

