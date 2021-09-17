Christian Romero, the footballer who fought a battle with a brain tumor without support from Atlante

Christian Romero was diagnosed with a brain tumor 15 years ago (Photo: Facebook @ chrisromero24)

The former Atlantean footballer, Christian Romero who debuted on the top circuit in 2006, lived one of the most difficult moments of his life when he was diagnosed with a brain tumor and his team was released from medical expenses.

The midfielder saw minutes in the first division of Mexican soccer from the hand of René Isidoro García ,, when entering exchange for Eduardo Rergis at minute 59 of a game against him Santos at the Neza 86 stadium. However, Isidoro Garcia He left the Barça bench and for the Clausura 2007 tournament he arrived Jose Guadalupe Cruz who sent to Chiristian Romero to the subsidiary Pegaso Real Colima of the then First A.

“Pepe Cruz sent me to the Primera A branch that was in Colima and being there, about two or three months later, I began to feel very bad, with headaches every day, all the time. Being a boy I believed that nothing was wrong with me, in training I would approach the doctor to tell him about my problem and he would tell me it was a migraine. Like three weeks My eye began to close and I couldn’t move it“Romero told Werevertumorro on the podcast Very Out of Place.

Romero assured that it all began with discomforts that seemed to be normal and therefore he thought it was not serious, he never imagined the dark chapter that he was about to live. His health was getting worse considerably until he had to undergo studies to find the cause of his discomfort:

Cristian Romero only played one game in the First Division (Photo: Facebook @ chrisromero24)

“One day they saw me so badly that they forbade me to train, in addition to my eye problem and headaches, I lost weight. They sent me to have a CT scan and they found a lot of fluid in my brain, they told me that a urgent operation And it was that I returned to CDMX for that because here are the best hospitals, ”he recalled.

The former footballer wanted medical insurance to be applied, but the Colima club did not accept and argued that the team that owned his letter was the Atlas and he should be responsible for those expenses.

“At that time I called Colima to inform the team of my situation and claim the insurance. All players must have health insurance paid by the club, but they told me that I had to solve it with Atlante because it belonged to them. I contact Atlante and they tell me that they did not renew my insurance, that no way, that there was nothing to do (…) A little later they told me at the hospital that mine was a brain tumor that obstructed the passage of fluid and they had to take it out of me ”.

“By that time I was totally sedated, I couldn’t take it anymore. My parents were the ones who fought with Atlante about the insurance issue and it was very exhausting, from pure hospital they were like 150 thousand pesos at that time, I am talking to you about 15 years ago (…) Before going into the operating room they told me that I would not play soccer again, there was even the possibility of not leaving the operation. Literally they opened my brain because the tumor was behind the eye ”, he explained.

The Atlante took charge of Romero’s medical expenses after several months of pressure (Photo: Facebook @ chrisromero24)

Finally and after much pressure from the player’s family, the Barça club paid most of the medical expenses but it was not until months after the surgery that he saved Christian’s life to count it as one more episode in his life.

“In the beginning Atlante was maintained with the fact that they did not renew the insurance, they believed that my parents were not going to do anything, but they responded that they were going to sue and raise the issue with the press. The club was then that asked to bill as much as possible to make me the refund, but several months passed. In the end they did return the invoice to me, although it was not all that was spent on my surgery, “he said.

