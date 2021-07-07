Christie Brinkley’s Ex, Peter Prepare dinner, And His 21-year-old Fiancée Alba Jancou Have a good time July 4 In The Hamptons

Christie Brinkley’s ex-husband Peter Prepare dinner, 62, and fiancée Alba Jancou, 21, celebrated July 4 at a birthday party within the Hamptons.

Prepare dinner and Jancou had been photographed in combination at a birthday party hosted through skin-care CEO Peter Thomas Roth. The couple wore matching black and white outfits.

Prepare dinner and Jancou were given engaged two years in the past in Greece.

“We’re more than pleased,” Prepare dinner up to now informed Folks mag.

“We believe ourselves extremely fortunate to have discovered, in every different, our soulmate,” Prepare dinner stated in a remark to Web page Six on the time. “We’re having a look ahead to a few years of wedded bliss!”

Jancou shall be Prepare dinner’s 3rd spouse. Prepare dinner used to be in the beginning married to Christie Brinkley from 1996 till 2008. The couple cut up up after Brinkley realized of Prepare dinner’s alleged affair along with his 19-year-old assistant.

Brinkley received custody of the youngsters within the divorce agreement whilst Prepare dinner took house $2.1 million.

After information broke of the alleged affair along with his assistant, any other former worker accused Prepare dinner of getting a romantic courting together with her. She used to be 18 years outdated on the time of the alleged courting.

Prepare dinner went directly to marry Suzanne Shaw. The 2 cut up up in 2014.