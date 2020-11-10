Christina Aguilera Joins Roc Nation Management

After information surfaced final week that Christina Aguilera had parted methods with Irving Azoff, her supervisor of 20 years, the singer has formally joined forces with Roc Nation administration — at the very least based on the presence of her picture and bio on the corporate’s web site.

Reps for Roc and the singer didn’t instantly reply to Selection’s requests for remark, though sources say the transfer truly occurred a number of weeks in the past.

Aguilera joins a powerhouse, Jay-Z-helmed company that reps a variety of artists, together with Mariah Carey, Megan Thee Stallion, DJ Khaled and lots of extra. Information of her departure from the Azoff secure surfaced final week in a Pollstar profile on the veteran supervisor, and PopCrush noticed her on the Roc Nation web site.

Aguilera’s most up-to-date album, “Liberation,” was launched in 2018, and was adopted by a North American tour that Fall and an extended European jaunt in the summertime and autumn of the next 12 months; she additionally performed a 25-date residency on the Zappos Theater in Las Vegas that led to March.

Final October she launched the music "Haunted Coronary heart" from the soundtrack of the computer-animated "Addams Household."

Earlier this 12 months, she launched a remake of “Reflection,” her first single, recorded for the 1998 movie “Mulan.” It was joined on the “Mulan” soundtrack, launched in March, by a newly written music, “Loyal Courageous True.”

Information of the 2 contemporary recordings was confirmed in an announcement in March, though Aguilera had already let the “Reflection” cat out of the bag to attendees of at the very least considered one of her Las Vegas residency exhibits final week as she launched her stay rendition of the 22-year-old tune.