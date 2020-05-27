Christina Hendricks: 7 TV Appearances Before Mad Men That You May Have Forgotten About

Tanya – Jake in Progress

As Full Home was reaching the height of its recognition (in syndication, that’s), Uncle Jesse actor John Stamos returned to ABC for an entire totally different sort of a job within the short-lived mid-2000s dramedy Jake in Progress, through which he performed the titular getting older womanizer looking for a change to his romantic way of life. Before you ask – no, Christina Hendricks’ character Tanya will not be a love curiosity for Stamos, however as a substitute performs the unwitting temptress of Jake’s married good friend, Adrian, (Ian Gomez), who has simply been employed as his new dental assistant. She continues to be a distracting presence for the dentist for 4 episodes of the second season till Adrian makes the official determination to interrupt the awkward by firing her.