Christina Hendricks: 7 TV Appearances Before Mad Men That You May Have Forgotten About

Go away a Remark
CinemaBlend is partnering with PIA VPN to convey you contemporary content material to remain in and stream with every day. We’re additionally providing a particular 76% discounted charge for a restricted time solely. You can join the bundle with PIA right here.
Many keep in mind the primary time they laid eyes on Christina Hendricks because the 2007 the debut of Mad Men, on which she starred as Joan Holloway (later Harris). Nonetheless, in the event you ask any fan of Firefly the identical query and Joss Whedon’s cult sci-fi western is perhaps their reply.
Excluding a choose few, together with the aforementioned followers of Firefly, most individuals appear to have forgotten in regards to the decade-long profession that Christina Hendricks led previous to touchdown her six-time Emmy-nominated position on AMC’s acclaimed interval drama exploring the within world of 1960s-era promoting. As Joan Holloway Harris is usually thought of the Good Women star’s breakout position, it’s simply forgivable because it additionally bears a possibility for a deeper dive into the sooner moments of her profession.
The next are seven notable TV appearances of the gorgeous, gifted redhead earlier than she broke out on Mad Men. Allow us to begin by taking a visit again to a time when music movies had been nonetheless performed on tv.
Bar Maid – Angel
In 2000, Christina Hendricks made her debut in a creation by super-producer Joss Whedon, on this case Angel, starring future Bones star David Boreanaz because the vampiric title character. In a 2000 episode from the primary season of the Buffy the Vampire Slayer spin-off titled “The Prodigal,” we get a glimpse of Angel’s previous as a reckless, drunken mortal within the 18th Century. In a single flashback, we additionally catch a glimpse of Hendricks as an unnamed bar maid with an Irish accent who provides a really intrigued Darla a poetic clarification as to why his “appeal” will not be price falling for.
Joyce Westlake – ER
Christina Hendricks’ character from the eighth season of ER most likely might have used some related recommendation. The actress appeared in 4 episodes of the hit NBC medical drama as Joyce Westlake, a younger, pleasant, not too long ago moved-in neighbor of Dr. Abby Lockhart, performed by sequence common Maura Tierney, who discovers that her new good friend is a sufferer of violent home abuse by the hands of her husband, Brian (future Gossip Lady star Matthew Settle). When Joyce refuses to report him, Abby goes to harmful lengths to assist her escape any additional assaults.
Saffron – Firefly
In her second collaboration with Joss Whedon, the producer determined to present Christina Hendricks a personality with display screen time that lasts longer than 30 seconds and a reputation… effectively, a couple of title, in truth. Whereas primarily known as “Saffron,” Hendricks’ recurring position on the cult sci-fi western TV sequence Firefly assumes a number of identities (together with identified aliases “Bridget” and “Yolanda Haymer”) to con unsuspecting males out of their very own riches by seducing and feigning matrimony with them. Nonetheless, Saffron managed to idiot Serenity captain Malcolm “Mal” Reynolds, performed by Nathan Fillion, after drunkenly taking part in an actual wedding ceremony with him and profiting from the “relationship” to infiltrate the spacecraft and trigger hassle.
Esther Davis – Chilly Case
Before Christina Hendricks performed a bombshell within the 1960s, she performed a bombshell within the 1940s. In “Colours,” from the fourth season of the CBS retrospective crime procedural Chilly Case, Lilly Rush (Kathryn Morris) takes the case of Clyde Taylor (Arlen Escarpeta), a black baseball participant overwhelmed to demise along with his personal bat in August of 1945. The investigation results in the invention of Clyde’s forbidden romance with a white lady named Esther Davis (additionally given the nickname “Legs”) performed in modern-day by Elinor Donahue and in flashbacks by Hendricks.
Connie – Las Vegas
Vegas appears like simply the place that Don Draper would have a subject day at, however it was a unique Mad Men common who acquired to pay Sin Metropolis a go to on the hit NBC drama named after the beloved metropolis. In “Chaos Concept,” a Season three episode of Las Vegas, Christina Hendricks performs Connie, who finds herself to be a topic of interrogation on the Montecito Resort and On line casino by Danny McCoy (Josh Duhamel) and Mike Cannon (James Lesure), who consider she is linked to a gambler making the suspicious request to play a sport of Blackjack at $1 million {dollars} per hand.
Crazy – Everclear: One Hit Marvel
Going again to the sooner days of her on-screen profession, this 1998 music video for the tune “One Hit Marvel” by Everclear, which is directed by music video veteran and future blockbuster helmer McG, Christina Hendricks performs Crazy. The younger lady is a hopeful contestant on a The Value is Proper-esque competitors program hosted by sport present veteran Wink Martindale, the article of which is ambiguous, to say the least. When Crazy is chosen to maneuver onto the following spherical of the sport by accurately guessing the profitable lyrics to the titular tune, apparently, she ultimately comes out on prime and goes dwelling with the grand prizes: a model new, shining cellular dwelling and the choice rock trio themselves, wearing equally shiny golden tuxedos.
Tanya – Jake in Progress
As Full Home was reaching the height of its recognition (in syndication, that’s), Uncle Jesse actor John Stamos returned to ABC for an entire totally different sort of a job within the short-lived mid-2000s dramedy Jake in Progress, through which he performed the titular getting older womanizer looking for a change to his romantic way of life. Before you ask – no, Christina Hendricks’ character Tanya will not be a love curiosity for Stamos, however as a substitute performs the unwitting temptress of Jake’s married good friend, Adrian, (Ian Gomez), who has simply been employed as his new dental assistant. She continues to be a distracting presence for the dentist for 4 episodes of the second season till Adrian makes the official determination to interrupt the awkward by firing her.
You’ll want to test again for extra info and updates on the Mad Men and Toy Story 4 actress, in addition to different retrospectives in your favourite celebrities’ pre-fame appearing roles, right here on CinemaBlend.
Add Comment