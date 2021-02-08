Christina Milian Joins Starz ‘Step Up’ Collection, Replacing Naya Rivera

Christina Milian, the actor and Grammy-nominated singer, has joined the solid of Starz’s “Step Up” sequence, taking up the position initially performed by Naya Rivera, who died in July 2020.

Milian will play Collette, the character Rivera originated within the sequence’ first two seasons as a YouTube unique scripted present.

Starz acquired the sequence, impressed by the favored “Step Up” dance franchise, in Could 2020. Filming for a 3rd season started in Atlanta this month. The earlier two seasons can be out there on Starz’s platforms starting March 5, and episodes will air on Starz Fridays at 8 p.m. ET/PT that very same day.

“I’m so excited to hitch the ‘Step Up’ household,” mentioned Milian in an announcement. “I do know I’ve huge footwear to fill. Naya was unbelievable. I hope to honor Naya, her household, associates and followers with an ideal efficiency.”

The “Step Up” sequence stars Faizon Love, Jade Chynoweth, Carlito Olivero, Terrence Inexperienced, Eric Graise, Kendra Oyesanya and Tricia Helfer, who joins the solid in a sequence common position. Singer Ne-Yo may even returns in his co-starring position.

“Naya’s loss of life was a horrible loss to our world that we’ll, frankly, by no means cease mourning,” mentioned sequence creator and govt producer Holly Sorensen. “It was virtually inconceivable to contemplate there may very well be somebody so sleek and loving who may each assist us honor our loss, whereas additionally bringing a deep reservoir of expertise to our present, in so many areas. Christina is an distinctive human and a blinding performer and we’re so comfortable she has joined our household.”

Starz and Lionsgate Tv produce the “Step Up” sequence. Together with Sorenson, Adam Shankman and Jennifer Gibgot, who produced the unique “Step Up” movies, function govt producers on the present by their Offspring Leisure banner. Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan, who each co-starred within the unique “Step Up” movie, govt produce by Free Affiliation manufacturing firm and Everheart Productions, Inc., respectively. Erik Feig, who served as producer on all of the movies and oversaw the franchise whereas an govt at Lionsgate, is govt producing by way of his manufacturing shingle Picturestart. Invoice Brown additionally serves as a author and govt producer, and Daybreak Wilkinson will function director and govt producer.