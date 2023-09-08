Christine Baumgartner Shifted To A Very Expensive Home In Montecito After Losing Her Child Support Case Against Kevin Costner:

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner, his ex-wife, have been fighting over every detail of their rough split.

He attempted to enforce their tight prenuptial agreement, however Baumgartner doesn’t exactly concur with the terms she agreed in 2004. She wants to keep living the high-class life she is used to.

The Daily Mail claimed on Monday that Kevin Costner’s ex-wife moved into a $40,000-a-month rental home within Montecito, California, on Friday. This was after she lost her bid for more child support.

Kevin Costner’s Ex Wife Moved Into A Montecito Rental Home That Costs $40,000 A Month:

The house has four bedrooms, a pool, a spa, and well-kept grounds. It is upon an acre of land. It additionally leads to climbing tracks in the woods.

But when Baumgartner testified in court, she said that the rental was not as nice as Costner’s waterfront home, which she as well as their kids had grown to love.

But one of the main reasons Baumgartner lost the child support fight with Costner was that her kids had a better life when they were with her than when they were with Costner.

Baumgartner was worried that her 16-year-old son Cayden and 14-year-old son Hayes were going to share a bathroom, as Grace’s bathroom would end up being the one everyone in “the house” would use.

Christine Wanted Her Children To Have A “Comparable Lifestyle” When They Were Alongside Both Of Their Parents:

She wished her kids to live a “comparable lifestyle” with both of their parents. But it’s not quite that easy.

But the former handbag designer’s lawyer, John Rydell, said later that he as well as his client were lowering the amount to $161,592 a month after a forensic accountant did a new evaluation.

Even though Baumgartner lowered the amount, it was still nowhere near Costner’s suggestion of $60,000 per month, which she thought was not enough to keep things the same.

“The Family Code says that Kevin should pay Christine enough child support so that the children are able to go on similar vacations when they are alongside Christine,” her lawyers wrote in a brief.

Costner Possesses To Pay $63,000 In Child Support Every Month:

After the judge said that the “Field of Dreams” actor would have to pay $63,000 per month within child support, Costner stated that he still loves his ex-wife, even though their breakup has become very nasty.

What Is A Comparable Lifestyle?

She wanted her children to enjoy a “comparable lifestyle” with each of their parents. But it’s not quite that easy. Brett Ward of Blank Rome’s Matrimonial as well as Family Law Practice Group said, “Technically, ‘similar living’ means whatever the judge says it means in any given case.

But the idea behind it was to make sure that the kids didn’t have very different lives with each parent, like when they were in the big house and when they were in the one-bedroom apartment, he said.

“The idea wasn’t made to make sure that everyone had the same living situations. It’s there to keep them from being too different from each other.

No matter what parent they live with, all three of the teenagers will have a good life, despite the fact it may be nicer with their dad. At the end of the day, her $63,000-a-month payment for child support “should be enough for her to give the kids a great life.”

Costner Has Something To Say About Yellowstone:

Kevin Costner’s time on Yellowstone as John Dutton seems to have ended with him riding off into the sunset. The actor finally said something about the issue, which has been talked about a lot on the internet since it was announced that the remaining portion of Season 5 was going to be put on hold for good.

Today, Costner spoke out in court during a child support hearing. He told what he thought happened with Taylor Sheridan and the makers of the Paramount Network show. In the same story, Costner said From Costner’s point of view, Taylor Sheridan as well as the producers tried to reach a deal.

The former hero of Yellowstone also said that he was offered an aggregate of $24 million to appear as John Dutton in seasons five, six, and seven of the Paramount Network as well as Paramount+ show.