Christine Baumgartner, Who Is No Longer Married To Kevin Costner Moves Out:

Christine Baumgartner, Kevin Costner’s now-ex-wife, filed for divorce this summer. Since then, the two have been in a long and nasty court fight over how to settle their split.

Aside from fighting about child support, the two have always been at odds about where they live, especially their California estate.

Christine said her soon-to-be-ex-husband was unfairly kicking her and their three kids out, while the Yellowstone actor said Christine’s alleged refusal to move out was making him homeless.

Christine Is Leaving Family House Due To Divorce:

“Christine is leaving the family house because that’s what the prenup says to do,” a source told. “She will remain at a smaller house upon the property that has been used as a staff quarter.” A judge had already decided that Christine had to move out of the house by the conclusion of the month.

“This serves as a temporary solution,” the person said. “She’s continuing to search for a new place to live. She is staying within the area so that she doesn’t mess up the lives of the kids. In the fall, they will go back to school with their friends.”

Upon Friday Moving Trucks Also Observed:

Christine Baumgartner had been ordered to get out of the ocean-front home she discussed alongside the “Yellowstone” star.

On Friday, moving trucks were observed departing the $145 million compound, and it has now come out that she found a “temporary solution” to make sure she was out of the home by the July 31 deadline stipulated by the court and is still looking for a new home.

Christine Filed Divorce With May 2023:

When Christine, who was 49 at the time, filed for divorce in May, she and her husband had been marriage for 18 years.

The news of her leaving came a few days before Christine had to leave by law. On July 5, a judge said that she had to leave inside 30 days of the split filing, as stated in their prenuptial agreement.

She had asked to have until August 31 to move out, but the “Yellowstone” star demanded she leave by July 13, which was a later date than what she had asked for.

Documents show that the “Dances With Wolves” star said his ex-wife used credit cards to buy personal things and get cash from the people who work at the family home. He said he thought she came up with the idea before she moved for divorce within May.

He wrote within the papers that Christine had “shown a disturbing tendency in the last few months, prior to as well as after they split up, to take property without his permission or knowledge, especially since this case had been filed.”

Christine Gave $25,000 To A Los Angeles Lawyer Without Her Husband Knowing:

In the papers, which were filed on July 13, it was also said that Christine gave a Los Angeles lawyer $25,000 without her husband’s knowledge.

They also said that she charged her divorce lawyer, Susan Wiesner, with the “credit card of an employee,” which is usually used for the Costner family’s bills and payments for their house.

In 2000, Kevin and Christine started going out together. In 2004, they got married at Kevin’s ranch in Aspen, Colorado. Cayden is 16 years old, Hayes is 14, and Grace is 13.

From 1978 to 1994, he was married to his first wife. He has three children with her: Annie, 39, Lily, 36, and Joe, 35. After he broke up with Cindy, he dated Bridget Rooney, with whom he has a 26-year-old son named Liam.