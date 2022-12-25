Christmas and video games: the most important thematic events to enjoy today in the gamer world

It’s time to celebrate Christmas and not only can it be done with lots of food and large family gatherings, but the festivities also have their place in some of the most popular video games in the world. Since the beginning of December, various titles have started winter and Christmas themed events to give players the chance to get special items for the Holidays. The vast majority continue their course, with some special initiatives today, and will continue until the first days of January, so that everyone can get to claim their precious rewards.

One of the most prominent titles when it comes to celebrating Christmas is still Fortnite. The battle royale from Epic Games kicked off its two-week holiday giveaway period and gives players the opportunity to earn numerous free rewards until early January. All users need to do is enter the title once per day to claim skins, pickaxes, backpacking gear, new menu songs, emotes, and more. Additionally, special weekly missions focus on holiday gifts and themed items on a map that, as in December of last year, has a large portion covered in snow.

This year’s Fortnite Christmas event includes 17 gifts for its players (Photo: Twitter)

In addition, those who enter the game from the Epic Games Launcher on PC will be able to enter the Fortnite store to redeem a completely free skin. As with holiday rewards, all you need is an Epic account and the game installed.

Apex Legends is another video game that has made its Christmas celebrations a tradition. This year’s event is titled Wintertide and brings back the Wintertide Express game mode, where three teams fight for control of a speeding train. The gameplay is accompanied by 24 new items that can be purchased with in-game currency or through Seasonal Apex Packs. Those who manage to unlock the various event rewards will be able to obtain a Wraith Prestige skin. Of course, the other characters dressed up for the occasion as well, but their winter and holiday skins are available in the in-game store and are not part of the Wintertide rewards.

With numerous titles in its ecosystem, Call of Duty It also joined the Christmas celebrations, although without as many novelties as in other years. Last year, Warzone it incorporated Krampus, a very difficult character to defeat that could appear at any time in the game to wreak havoc. This year, he just brings the Shipment map back into action with Christmas decorations and lots of snowmen. The players of Call of Duty Mobile You can enjoy winter rewards in the last season of this year because the title has monthly renewals, which allows you to embrace the Christmas theme a little more.

Bastion’s holiday skin can be obtained for a single coin in the Overwatch 2 store (Photo: Blizzard)

Overwatch 2 it brought back many of the elements that made its predecessor popular and the Winter Wonderland event was a must. Aside from a one-coin Bastion skin, Overwatch 2 is celebrating the holiday season with the return of its three winter modes – Mei’s Snowball Offensive, Mei’s Yeti Hunt, and Freezethaw Elimination – and new themed items including skins, weapon accessories and much more. The different maps of the title also feature Christmas decorations, but fans who wanted some new game mode will have to wait and see what’s new in the title in 2023.

For his part, Rainbow Six Siege is celebrating a new edition of its Snow Brawl event, which includes a Capture the Flag game mode where players his only weapon is ruthless snowballs. The event came with a collection of thematic items and skins exclusive to the store and rewards of all kinds. Additionally, players who log in to Rainbow Six Siege these days will receive a Christmas gift bag. This one-time obtainable bag includes an operator from the first seven years of the game. Players who already own the full collection will receive Christmas accessories and other themed items instead.

Everything seems to indicate that the vast majority of video games as a service did not bet too much on this Christmas season, but preferred to bring back game modes that we have already seen in previous years. GTA Online took a similar approach, although it did not bring back a single event, but rather all the ones players had been able to enjoy in previous years, with parodies of the Grinch and Hard to Kill included. Whether it’s defeating snowmen, surviving the attack of the Gooch or participating in the Weazel Plaza Shootoutplayers can get all sorts of rewards ranging from in-game currency to holiday accessories.

The 2022 edition of the Bone Chill event includes skins, cosmetic accessories and the return of snowmen (Photo: Behavior Interactive)

For lovers of terror and asymmetrical experiences, Dead by Deadlight brought back your event Bone Chill with some interesting updates. Outside of the holiday cosmetics, new themed weapons, and horrifyingly designed sweaters that can be unlocked and purchased within the title, one of the biggest elements of the event is the return of the snowmen. Each game has eight of these dolls scattered around the map and offer interesting camouflage to the survivors. However, for the first time, assassins can also get into these dolls to build a more stealthy strategy and heavily supported by the element of surprise.

Destiny 2 is celebrating the holidays with its already classic cookies, which in 2022 add ingredients and non-playable characters to the party. Players have different objectives and challenges to complete, as well as a new winter-themed Pulse Rifle to enjoy and snowballs imbued with stasis that are sure to provide hilarious moments to share at parties. In any case, shortly after having presented the trailer for what will come at the beginning of 2023, it is clear that this small event is not that relevant.

Chosen as the Best Fighting Game of the Year in The Game Awards, MultiVersus it also celebrates its first Christmas event in a few weeks. titled FestiVersus, this is one of the longest events on this list: while most end on January 4 or 7, MultiVersus continues its celebrations until the 18th. This is to give players time to play a total of 12 days to be able to claim the various themed rewards, ranging from a Christmas Superman to emotes, player icons, celebrations and more. These novelties come in the second season of the game, which continues to add maps, characters and all kinds of content with high frequency.

Pokemon UNITE celebrates another year with the players with numerous Christmas cosmetics (Photo: The Pokemon Company)

The world Pokemon It was not left out of the celebrations either and already has events activated in its different titles. On the one hand, Pokemon UNITE It already started with its challenges on December 15 and will extend the event until January 16. Players who enter the title will have different missions to overcome to unlock skins, points, and accessories. In Pokemon GO versions of Eevee are also appearing with Christmas hats and themed missions are already available throughout the week, although the rewards are not themed at all. As it happens every year since 2016, you can also find other pokemon with Christmas accessories that were protagonists in previous editions of the winter event. In Pokemon Scarlet y VioletIn addition, players can get a special gift by entering the code HAPPYH0L1DAYS in the menu of Mystery Gift.

Frosty Fest he came back to Rocket League with a very interesting collaboration with the LoFi Girl. Players who clear missions will be able to earn themed cosmetics of the popular and studious YouTube girl while listening to some songs that are perfect for relaxing. In Final Fantasy XIVOn the other hand, a new NPC is looking for volunteers to celebrate Christmas with new rewards and the return of items from previous seasons. titles like Among Us also brought back props from previous Christmas events, while others, like Rogue Legacy 2they added Christmas decorations to some of their maps.

The Elder Scrolls Online offers interesting rewards for celebrating Christmas and New Years with missions within the title (Photo: Bethesda)

The Elder Scrolls Online is giving all of its players a free Galen Wisp pet that can be obtained directly from the Crown Shop. In addition, those who distribute Event Tickets to their friends will gain access to four Crane Crates of Stone Wisdom with very special holiday rewards. Although there is time until January 3, the crates may be enabled later, with a deadline of January 31, 2023. Additionally, to celebrate the new year, players can also carry out a series of missions run by Breda with the possibility of obtaining different rewards, some of which have already starred in events from previous years.

Riot Games He did not embrace Christmas as much as on other occasions and his titles do not present too charged events. both in Valuing like in League of Legends Thematic skins were added to the store, but game modes were not incorporated as it happened in other years. For their part, the players of Animal Crossing: New Horizons Today you can enjoy a new edition of Toy Day, although without any kind of novelty compared to previous years. Some New Years items for fans and new players were added. Genshin Impact It also did not present a Christmas event this year, although on its website you can carry out some thematic activities with small rewards.

It is already difficult for some titles to stay relevant with regular content updates and constant changes to their formulas, but they must also generate interesting Christmas activations to accompany their players in this very particular time. Some went all out, with interesting new features and game modes, while others recycled ideas and mechanics from previous years with their minds focused on what’s to come in 2023, a year that promises a lot in terms of new experiences and generational leaps.

