Christmas boom in the country and world, somewhere in the Corona period strict rules and some relief

Christmas news: Christmas festival is being celebrated in the whole world on 25th December. On Christmas Eve, the churches of every state of the country shone with light and were praised by the Christian community. In this festive festival celebrated in the Corona period, if there is strictness in the rules, then there is some relief.

Prayer meetings were held in the churches on Thursday night on the pre-Christmas number in Delhi, the country's capital. At the same time, prayers are being held in the churches around the country today.

Uttar Pradesh: On Christmas Eve Old Central Methodist Church in Moradabad was decorated and illuminated. pic.twitter.com/K2Bx6Ybxfz – ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) December 24, 2020

– On Christmas Eve, Old Central Methodist Church in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh was decorated and illuminated with lights.

Goa: Midnight mass being held in Panaji’s Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Church on #Christmas. Devotees attend the mass prayer while carrying social distancing. pic.twitter.com/YU96ksGQLi – ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2020

Mamta Banerjee attends Christmas prayer meeting in Kolkata church; Governor also congratulates

In Kolkata, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday greeted people on Christmas after attending a prayer meeting at a church in the city. He said, “It is the beauty of Bengal that we all celebrate festivals and give the message of peace, happiness and joy.” The Christmas festival has started with glee everywhere. ‘

West Bengal: People in large numbers gather at Park Street in Kolkata on #Christmas. pic.twitter.com/W2afAz5ke9 – ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2020

Governor Jagdeep Dhankar also greeted the people of the state for Christmas. CM Mamata Banerjee attended a prayer held at the Cathedral of the Most Holy Rosary Church, Kolkata.

Mass prayer on the eve of Christmas in Panaji, Goa

Mass prayers were held on the eve of Christmas at Our Lady of the Immaculate Concept Church in Panaji, Goa. Here, followers of Christ participated in congregational prayer while maintaining social distancing.

Night curfew lifted in Punjab in view of Christmas

The Punjab government removed the night curfew imposed for prevention of Corona virus on Thursday in view of Christmas. The government imposed a night curfew in the state earlier this month to prevent the corona virus. Chief Minister Amarinder Singh tweeted that curfew will be lifted on Thursday night to celebrate the auspicious occasion of Christmas. He said that night curfew will be lifted from 25 to 27 December in Fatehgarh Sahib in view of the Shaheedi Addition Fair. The Shaheedi Adda Mela is organized every year to commemorate the martyrdom of two sons of the tenth Sikh Guru, Gobind Singh.

Uttarakhand government bans Christmas and New Year parties

The Uttarakhand government has banned public parties on the occasion of Christmas and New Year to prevent the spread of Kovid-19 epidemic on Thursday. The Dehradun district administration has banned the organization of mass programs and parties at hotels, bars, restaurants and other public places on Christmas and New Year throughout the district, including Dehradun and Mussoorie. On the eve of Christmas in the state, mass prayers were organized along with the rules of social distancing.

Ban on sale and use of firecrackers in Delhi and NCR

Explain that due to poor air quality in Delhi and National Capital Region, the sale of firecrackers is prohibited on New Year. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has directed the pollution monitoring unit in Delhi and units in three other states to keep a close watch on the ban on the sale and use of firecrackers on Christmas and New Year. The NGT has allowed green firecrackers to break green crackers from 11:55 am to 12:30 pm on the occasion of Christmas and New Year, only in those places where the air quality index is in the ‘moderate’ or below.

Tamil Nadu: Visuals of midnight mass from CSI Wesley Church in Chennai on #Christmas pic.twitter.com/anL7YL4On9 – ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2020

Darjeeling toy train service will be restored on Christmas

West Bengal Darjeeling Himalayan Rail’s Toy Train service will be resumed today on the occasion of Christmas. An official of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) gave this information on Thursday. The West Bengal government has now given permission to resume operations of these trains between Darjeeling and Ghum. Later the number of services can be increased based on the demand of the passengers. The restoration of 88 km of full service of Darjeeling Himalayan Rail will be considered after getting necessary permission from the state government. The Twain train service was halted in March after the lockdown was announced across the country due to the Corona virus epidemic.

President wishes people on Christmas Eve

President Ram Nath Kovind greeted the citizens on Thursday, on the eve of Christmas and hoped that on this occasion of the festival, there will be peace in the world and a sense of harmony will arise in humans. He said that on Christmas, the birthday of Jesus Christ should be celebrated with joy. Kovind said, “I hope that this festival will promote peace in the world and there will be a sense of harmony among humans.” Let us imbibe the message of love, compassion and humanity of Jesus Christ and be committed to the welfare of our nation and society. ” He said that this festival fills the lives of people with peace and compassion. The President said, “On this festival let us fill our hearts with love and kindness towards others”. He wished Christmas to all citizens, especially the Christian community.

Merry Christmas I hope that this festival will increase harmony in the society by spreading peace and prosperity. Let us follow the teachings of love, compassion and philanthropy of Jesus Christ and remain committed to the interest of society and nation: President Ramnath Kovind pic.twitter.com/NKFDkF0pIJ – ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) December 25, 2020

The Corona virus faded Christmas enthusiasm in Bethlehem and other places

Several bands took out the parade in Bethlehem on Thursday, but the Christmas Eve celebrations at Jesus’ birthplace faded due to the Corona virus epidemic and lockdown restrictions, with few arriving to watch the parade. A similar view was seen around the world where family events and mass prayer meetings were held on a small scale or were canceled. Authorities in Bethlehem made a lot of efforts to organize events in view of the worsening situation. Mayor Anton Salman said, “Despite all the obstacles and challenges caused by the Corona virus and the lack of tourism, the city of Bethlehem is still looking to the future with hope and will celebrate Christmas in every possible human and religious way.” Thousands of foreign tourists come to Bethlehem to celebrate, but this year foreigners have not been able to come because of the closure of Israel International Airport.

In Australia, people had to book tickets online to attend prayer meetings in the church while keeping social distance.

– Hours before curfew in Italy, Pope Francis is about to attend a prayer meeting at the Vatican, where there will be almost no people.

– Festivals have been canceled at other places in Europe or are being held at a smaller level. Because after the introduction of new types of viruses across the continent, cases of infection have increased.

– On Christmas Eve, thousands of truck drivers and passengers got stuck in the jam at the port of Dover in Britain. This situation was created due to the slow pace of investigation of corona virus.