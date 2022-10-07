“Christmas hit” and the return of Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay Lohan and Chord Overstreet play the couple who falls in love on Christmas Eve Netflix

“Lindsay Lohan will star in a new romantic comedy about a spoiled, newly engaged hotel heiress who finds herself in the care of a handsome working-class cabin owner and his young daughter after suffering total amnesia in a skiing accident.” This was the tweet that Netflix published from its account last year when it announced that Lohan (Twin soup, Thirteen again) would return to the film sets.

The tweet reached more than 40 thousand likes, which predicted that the public still loves this actress. Lindsay Lohan She knew how to be a great child star and then, when she reached adolescence, she had many conflicts and problems with addictions that took her away from Hollywood. But Neflix gave him a new opportunity and now he returns with the film christmas all at once (Falling For Christmas)directed by Jane’s Damian (A Christmas Waltz, Hot Tamale) and with the script by Michael Damian (husband of Janeen) with Jeff Bonnett (Heroes) y Ron Oliver (Operation Christmas). November and December are the right months for the premiere of Christmas films due to the proximity of the date, so we will surely see all the platforms with productions related to this theme.

“Hit Christmas” means the return of Lindsay Lohan to the universe of Netflix movies

After the amnesia that Lohan’s character will suffer, the young woman will receive a message about the value of kindness and love when she is received by the handsome young owner of a cabin in a ski resort, Jake (played by the actor we met in Glee like Sam Evans, Chord Overstreet). Rounding out the cast is George Young (of Malignant), Jack Wagner (who participated in The Bold and the Beautiful), Sean Dillingham (actor of Yellowstone) y Olivia Perez (actress who participated in the film, In The Heights). The filming of this film took place at the end of last year in Salt Lake City, in the state of Utah, in the United States.

In an interview with Netflix The actress referred to this premiere: “It’s such a refreshing and moving romantic comedy, and I miss doing those kinds of movies,” she said, adding, “All the stunt scenes were so much fun for me because I didn’t get to do much in a lot of them.” my movies… When I fly off the hill, I try to ski well and I don’t succeed”.

Actress Lindsay Lohan plays a young woman who after suffering an accident will be left with amnesia Netflix

Lohan He was away from the industry for many years. She spent several years between Dubai and Mykonos, where she dedicated herself to the management of bars and restaurants on the beach. But her desire to return to her was stronger, so we will see her now in the streaming universe.

Throughout these last years the actress had only made a few cameos and small roles, and had forgotten to star in a film. Her last big screen appearance was in the supernatural thriller, Among the Shadows, in 2019, a small movie that had terrible reviews and again plunged her into her own shadows. There she shared a poster withn Charlotte Beckett, Gianni Capaldi, Dominik Madani, Reynald Bialès, Barry Jay Minoff y Kristoffel Verdonck.

“Twin Soup” was the film that gave her world notoriety 162

With this film, the actress longs to recover those years of glory in which she shone, for example, in the film Herbie, full throttle o heavy girls. In turn, Lindsay is also preparing another romantic movie called Irish Wishalso directed by Janeen Damian.

christmas all at once premieres on Netflix on November 10.

