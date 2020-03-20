Christmas In March? Hallmark’s Going Hard On Christmas Movies While We’re All Quarantined

While a lot of the leisure trade has gone into shutdown lately (identical to many different companies and common ol’ individuals), these behind huge corporations like Hallmark understand that individuals want somewhat levity proper now, so that they’re making an attempt to assist out. Speak present hosts like Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert have been doing monologues from residence, Conan O’Brien might be beginning his present again up on the finish of the month and filming remotely with movie star interviews recorded by way of video chat and plenty of films are coming to VOD early, as a result of nobody can go to the theater now, even when they actually have been keen to take action.