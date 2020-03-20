Christmas In March? Hallmark’s Going Hard On Christmas Movies While We’re All Quarantined

Depart a Remark
Now shouldn’t be a soothing time for many of us. Not solely are all of us making an attempt to not get sick, however beforehand held plans are up within the air, holidays have been cancelled, we’re largely caught at residence and seeing our nearest and dearest in particular person has change into a difficult affair. A variety of us are trying, fairly completely, for issues that not solely preserve us entertained as we hunker down in our houses, however TV reveals, films and different issues that can assist preserve our spirits mild and peaceable in order that we do not descend into insanity. Nicely, Hallmark Channel has simply the factor for you: Christmas films!
That is proper, people! All you Hallmark Christmas film stans who’re presently making an attempt to stay your greatest life whereas by no means leaving residence can now depend on a beautiful weekend marathon stuffed with Christmas pleasure. Starting this Friday, March 20, at 12 p.m. EST and working by Sunday, March 22, at 6 p.m. EST, Hallmark will run 27 of their latest Christmas films again to again for our viewing pleasure.
The one break on this marathon, which is being billed because the “We Want a Little Christmas Film Marathon,” would be the beforehand scheduled debut of In the Key of Love, which airs Saturday at 9 p.m. EST, in addition to preview specials for the “Spring Fling” and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries lineups. YAY! Simply what we wanted, proper?
The Christmas marathon (you will get the schedule proper right here) will start with the 2015 Candace Cameron Bure and Paul Greene starrer A Christmas Detour, and can embrace some really fantastic movies to assist lighten your emotional load this weekend. A few of my private favorites from the checklist are Vacation Date, Crown for Christmas, The 9 Lives of Christmas, Write Earlier than Christmas and Christmas in Rome, which wraps issues up on Sunday night.
As you may in all probability think about, the “We Want a Little Christmas Film Marathon” will embrace loads of movies out of your favourite Hallmark unique film stars, past the Fuller Home star talked about above. Different movies will star actors corresponding to Lacey Chabert, Danica McKellar, Chad Michael Murray, Autumn Reeser, Luke Macfarlane, Brendan Penny, Jen Lilley, Alicia Witt and plenty of, many extra.
While a lot of the leisure trade has gone into shutdown lately (identical to many different companies and common ol’ individuals), these behind huge corporations like Hallmark understand that individuals want somewhat levity proper now, so that they’re making an attempt to assist out. Speak present hosts like Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert have been doing monologues from residence, Conan O’Brien might be beginning his present again up on the finish of the month and filming remotely with movie star interviews recorded by way of video chat and plenty of films are coming to VOD early, as a result of nobody can go to the theater now, even when they actually have been keen to take action.
Fortunately, for these of us who benefit from the Hallmark Christmas films, a variety of our viewing choices for this weekend at the moment are taken care of. Bear in mind, the Hallmark Christmas film marathon begins tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST and runs by this Sunday at 6 p.m. EST. For extra on what you may see on the small display screen proper now, take a look at our 2020 midseason information and Netflix schedule!
