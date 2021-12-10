Christmas is coming to Pokémon Unite: Dragonite and many rewards will be available very soon

The map will receive a Christmas-themed redesign, including all-new wild Pokémon.

By Axel García / Updated 9 December 2021, 09:46 Comment

As in Halloween time, Pokémon Unite will proudly welcome the Christmas holidays. Starting on December 15 and until January 16, the popular MOBA on Switch and mobiles will have available its event titled Snowballs in Algida City !, which will come with quite a few exclusive rewards.

The event will be available from December 15 to January 16The party will begin a few days before the event’s introduction, as Tsareena will arrive in Pokémon Unite on December 9, and all players can get it completely free for a few days. Also, on December 20, Dragonite He will descend from heaven and join the title squad. This leaves us with two new Pokémon in the span of a single month.

Already fully entering the event, the fast battles will receive a very big change, since each defeated wild Pokémon will become a Snowman, and Delibird will gift random combat items to whoever defeats him. The biggest news, however, will be the arrival of Articuno, who will replace Zapdos in the center of the map.

The Light Challenge It will also be available during the days of the event, where players will decorate a Christmas tree by completing daily missions, and will receive various rewards in return. On the other hand, in the Photo Challenge We will collect snowflakes by participating in any type of battle (normal, quick, ranked) and again, players will get various themed items, but this challenge will only run from December 24 to January 6.

There’s still more! The event is packed with outfits for you and your Pokémon, along with 3 days (Jan 1-3) where players will have access to all Unite licenses, perfect occasion to test all the characters of the game. Take a look inside the official site for all the details.

