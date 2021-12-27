Christmas is too much for Nintendo: Switch suffers server problems due to the barrage of players

The hybrid console has experienced connection and access problems to the eShop.

The Christmas holidays are very special dates for the world of video games. These are moments when a lot is played and many consoles are given away and games, so companies tend to focus their efforts on carrying out different promotions and offers, in addition to focusing their important launches at the time when there is usually more consumption.

One of the experts in this, with many years of experience behind her back, is Nintendo. It usually does what we have mentioned quite well, but if something is often attributed to it, it is that its technological infrastructure may not be the most advanced. Perhaps that is why we have seen that Nintendo Switch has suffered server problems during Christmas, and perhaps also its great success has had something to do with it.

Players were unable to access the eShop for a few hoursAs usual for years, the hybrid console of the Big N has been one of the favorite gifts this Christmas, which has caused a barrage of players new ones who have joined those who have dedicated their time to take advantage to play. This has caused general connection problems, the most important being those suffered in the eShop, whose access was limited for much of the 25th, although it has already been solved.

This is something that Nintendo already warned could happen, speaking of the mass account creation on these dates and recommending the download and installation of digital games during the previous days. While waiting for official figures, we can intuit that Switch has once again been one of the protagonists at Christmas, after signing its best month of November in Spain in this 2021, also being chosen as one of the star gifts of this Black Friday anus.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More about: Nintendo, Nintendo Switch, Christmas, Sales, Servers and Connection problems.