Christophe, Beloved French Crooner of ‘Les Mots Bleus,’ Dies at 74 – Variety

Christophe, a celebrated French crooner greatest recognized for his ballads “Aline” and “Les Mots Bleus,” has died. He was 74.

Christophe’s demise in a single day Thursday was confirmed by his spouse, Veronique Bevilacqua, to AFP. He died of emphysema, a respiratory sickness, after being hospitalized March 26 in a Parisian hospital and transferred to the town of Brest in Brittany, in accordance with AFP.

“Christophe is gone. Regardless of the unfailing devotion of his medical group, he misplaced his power. Phrases fail us at present…and lengthy speeches are futile,” wrote the late singer’s spouse and daughter in a launch.

Born Daniel Bevilacqua in 1945, Christophe was raised on the outskirts of Paris and broke by way of within the 1960s with the ballad “Aline.” He turned well-known within the 1970s with a number of love songs, together with “Les Mots Bleus,” which was penned by Jean-Michel Jarre. His most up-to-date album, “Les Vestiges du Chaos” was launched in 2016.

As a cinephile, Christophe was additionally beloved inside the French movie neighborhood. Since information of his demise broke on Friday, the crooner has been mourned by quantity of French movie figures, together with long-time good friend Pierre Lescure, president of the Cannes Movie Competition, who paid homage to him on Twitter, noting they’ve recognized each other since 1965.

France’s tradition minister Franck Riester additionally celebrated Christophe’s accomplishments on social media. “His phrases, his melodies and his voice transported us, moved us. With Christophe’s disappearance, the French singing world loses an element of its soul, however the bittersweet ‘blue’ of its songs is indelible,’ added Riester.

A number of musicians, together with Chris (beforehand often called Christine and the Queens) and Jarre paid tribute to Christophe on social media.

Jarre, in the meantime, wrote “Christophe you left tonight .. and tonight it’s the misplaced paradise .. we expect that the folks we love are everlasting and they’re, and you’re.”