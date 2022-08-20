Christophe Galtier uncovered a new intern within PSG

Christophe Galtier uncovered a new intern at PSG (REUTERS / Stephane Mahe)

Paris Saint Germain started the season at a steady pace in terms of sport after winning the Trophée des Champions against Nantes and starting Ligue 1 with two goals (beating Clermont and Montpellier). However, it experienced some earthquakes in the last few hours. Although the most resounding was the fight between Kylian Mbappé and Neymar, the technical director Christophe Galtier uncovered a new intern within the club in his last press conference.

After minimizing the clash between the French striker and the Brazilian, the coach focused on the transfer market and aimed against Antero Henrique’s taskwho used to be the sports director of PSG between 2017 and 2019 and who, by decision of President Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, returned to the institution to carry out the negotiations of the players who train separately from the professional squad, which allows the French have a bigger box to face the reinforcements you need.

“We were in a hurry. In a week we will chain matches every three days. Do not believe that it is easy to integrate a player and that he will find his bearings after three or four days. There is a game model, game principles, a connection that new players must find with their peers, so obviously the fact that the players do not arrive penalizes us at a sporting level”, warned the coach.

Galtier, although he added Vitinha, Hugo Ekitiké, Nordi Mukiele and Renato Sanches, considers that he still lacks a central defender (Milan Skriniar, from Inter), a midfielder (Fabián Ruiz, from Napoli) and a striker to complete his squad.

During the press conference, the DT minimized the importance of Henrique and stressed that the assembly of the team, in reality, falls on him, the Portuguese Luis Campos (new football manager instead of the Brazilian Leonardo) and the president. “I want to clarify one thing: the sports management and decision-making are made by the president, Luis Campos and I about how the squad should be. We have identified the needs with our busy schedule because we will play every three days from the end of August to November 13th. There is the reality of the market, commercial and economic”, he remarked.

Within his story, he made it clear that decision-making goes through a closed trio and that Antero Henrique does not participate. The Parisian Maintains that “Portuguese often give the impression to the agents or the heads of the recruitment cell that he is the boss” and that this “annoys the real decision makers, such as Luis Campos and Christophe Galtier”

The newspaper cites the case of Marcus Rashford as one of the triggers. Henrique, without consulting anyone else, began to negotiate with the brother of the Manchester United attacker to close his landing, something that was not well received by the sports director and the coach.

Within the payroll that the French press called “undesirable” are still the Argentine Mauro Icardi, the German Julian Draxler, the French Layvin Kurzawa, the Spanish Ander Herrera, the French Eric Junior Dina Ebimbe, the Brazilian Rafinha and the Senegalese Idrissa Gueye.

