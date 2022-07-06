Christophe Galtier’s transferable list at PSG: the seven targeted to leave the club

The new PSG coach wants to reduce the rotation of the squad (Photo: Reuters)

The new stage of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) It started with the official presentation of Christophe Galtier as a coach. Accompanied by the president Nasser Al-Khelaifithe technical incorporation of the champion of the Ligue 1 Its objective is to accommodate various aspects of the squad to increase internal competitiveness and be one of the candidates to lift the Champions League. One of the first decisions of the French It will be a purification of names for the season that will start on August 6.

In front of the microphones, the protagonist of the day on Tuesday anticipated his plans. “I am demanding, I like to work, but above all I like the players to be happy. For that I think we have to reduce the squad, we talk about it a lot with the sports management. You can’t have a whole season of players who barely play. They are unhappy. We will make sure to find the right size of workforce so that everyone can participate this season”.

According to the local media West France, To start this new stage in his life, the 55-year-old coach drew up a list of seven players that he will not take into account. In it appear Layvin Kurzawa, Abdou Diallo, Andrew Herrera, Julian Draxler, Idrissa Gueye, Thilo Kehrer y Mauro Icardi.

Mauro Icardi will not be taken into account by Galtier and begins to analyze offers for the future (Photo: Reuters)

Among those who already have offers from different clubs, the one who stands out above the rest is the Argentine striker. the scorer He has soundings from Italy, especially for the recently promoted Monza and also in France he had contacts with the OGC Nice. In turn, Abdou Diallo confessed at the time that he wanted to leave the capital club during the transfer window in search of continuity and greater prominence.

The fact that Christophe Galtier he has in his mind a defense with three centre-backs, he can explain these possible transfers. The work has already begun at PSG and it remains to be seen if Luis Campos, sports director, together with the new coach manage to build a strong rotation structure before the end of the transfer market. The departure dance is at the gates and several soldiers will begin to leave the ship in the coming weeks, also to the rhythm of the arrival rumors. Until now, there is only one new face: the young Portuguese midfielder Vitinha.

Beyond the words, there were also the facts. Galtier asked to bring forward the players’ return from vacation. Lionel Messi, Neymar and company, who in the previous one had more rest days, have already joined the preseason of the club that will travel to Japan to make a tour before the start of the official actions.

