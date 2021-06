Christopher Columbus is a Malayalam language film. The film unencumber date is 7 November 2021. It has Nayana Elza, Govind Padmasoorya and many others within the forged.

The plot revolves round adventurous occasions. Issues take a flip as few occasions exchange the lifetime of few other people. Will they be capable of conquer the cruel demanding situations?

Director: Prasanth Sasi

Style: Drama, Journey

Language: Malayalam

Liberate Date: 7 November 2021