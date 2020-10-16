Christopher Cross Calls the COVID-19 Battle ‘The Darkest of Occasions’

Singer-songwriter Christopher Cross, greatest know for his late–‘70s hits “Trip Like the Wind” and “Crusing,” opened up about his current battle with COVID-19, calling the expertise “the darkest days of my life.” He was paralyzed and in intensive look after 10 days, he tells Serena Altschul for this weekend’s installment of “CBS Sunday Morning.”

“There was some, you realize, come-to-Jesus moments or no matter, the place I used to be on the lookout for any assist I may get to via this, to get out of this factor. As a result of I wasn’t certain,” Cross says in his first tv interview since battling the virus.

Cross, 69, was identified after a visit to Mexico Metropolis. He and his girlfriend each examined optimistic and have been sick for about three weeks. He felt adequate to go to the grocery store in April and when he received house, his legs gave out. He was then identified with Guillain-Barre Syndrome, which brought on his physique to assault his nerves. His docs believed it was brought on by COVID-19.

“It was the worst 10 days of my life,” Cross says. “And I couldn’t stroll, may barely transfer. And so, it was definitely the darkest of instances for me. You recognize? It actually was contact and go, and difficult.”

In the interview, Cross explains why he’s talking out now to assist others.

“I’m not an enormous superstar, nevertheless it’s essential for individuals to know you will get this illness,” he says. “And so, I felt it was type of my obligation to share with individuals. ‘Look, it is a massive deal. Like, you’ve received to put on your masks. You’ve received to take care of one another. As a result of, you realize, this might occur to you.’”

The paralysis was short-term, however he nonetheless wants a cane to get round — and different features are impacted as nicely.

“My strolling is affected,” he says. “My speech at instances may be affected. Reminiscence is an enormous deal, too. Simply neurologically, I’m form of a bit of foggy. You recognize? Now I’m on remedy … a nerve ache remedy, which can also trigger some fogginess. However till I can get off it in some unspecified time in the future, I received’t understand how clear I’d be. However most individuals with Guillain-Barre heal about 90% to 100% over a couple of 12 months. That’s what my prognosis is.”

Watch the preview right here. “CBS This Morning” airs Sunday at 9 a.m. native time.