Christopher Eccleston to return as Doctor Who’s Ninth Doctor after 15 years

It’s truly, actually occurring – Christopher Eccleston is about to play the Ninth Doctor once more, making his long-awaited Doctor Who comeback after 15 years.

Eccleston, who departed Doctor Who after a single collection in 2005, will return to star in a brand new collection of 12 full-cast adventures from audio drama producers Massive End.

These tales will likely be divided throughout 4 field units, beginning with quantity one in Could 2021.

Eccleston stated: “After 15 years it is going to be thrilling to revisit the Ninth Doctor’s world, bringing again to life a personality I like enjoying.”

Massive End’s Chairman, Jason Haigh-Ellery, revealed that he’d first approached the actor about returning to the position of the Doctor at a fan conference in February. “Christopher stated he was having fun with assembly the followers and was happy that his Doctor was remembered so fondly.

“I’m so happy that Christopher has determined to return to the position with us – and I’m excited to welcome him to the Massive End household as we uncover the brand new adventures of the Ninth Doctor.”

Eccleston was Doctor Who’s main man when the collection made its grand relaunch in 2005. He departed the present after an preliminary collection of 13 episodes, later claiming that his relationship along with his “three quick superiors… broke down irreparably” throughout filming.

He additionally turned down a chance to reprise the Ninth Doctor for the present’s 50th anniversary particular in 2013, however in his memoir revealed final 12 months, Eccleston spoke positively about his relationship with Doctor Who followers and the way this had “healed” him.



“As of late, I really feel nothing however constructive in regards to the present, to the extent I’ve even began doing conventions, one thing I’d been cautious of as a result of I all the time needed to earn my cash from appearing,” he wrote. “Individuals convey memorabilia from throughout my complete profession, which makes me be ok with my work and likewise about myself. It has healed one thing in me.

“Overlook producers, neglect politics – listed here are actual individuals who have seen me do my stuff and wish to shake my hand.”

Every of the 4 volumes in Doctor Who: The Ninth Doctor Adventures will likely be launched as a 4-disc collector’s version field set or obtain containing three brand-new full solid audio adventures, plus a collection of behind-the-scenes extras.

Doctor Who followers worldwide can now pre-order all 4 volumes, which can be found in three codecs – collector’s version CD, digital obtain or restricted version gatefold triple LP vinyl (restricted to a urgent of 1000 per quantity) – completely from the Massive End web site.

Extra particulars, together with visitor solid and writers concerned, will likely be introduced within the close to future. However for now, we predict you’ll agree this new is fairly darn “Improbable!”.

