Christopher Hampton on adapting his friend J.G. Farrell’s novel The Singapore Grip for ITV: ‘I never imagined I would do it’

J.G. Farrell’s The Singapore Grip was printed in 1978, only a 12 months earlier than the Booker Prize-winning novelist’s tragic demise in a fishing accident on the age of 44. And now that ultimate novel has been tailored for ITV by his “admirer and friend” Christopher Hampton – who says he may “never” have imagined he would get the possibility to convey it to the small display screen.

“I should say it was presumably probably the most satisfying job I’ve had for, oh, for years and years and years,” the Oscar-winning screenwriter and playwright informed RadioTimes.com. “It was simply sheer pleasure doing it, and digging into the e-book and making an attempt to work out tips on how to make it actual and keep trustworthy to it.”

Farrell printed three novels earlier than he died, and at first the main focus was on the large display screen. Movie rights have been offered for his Booker Prize-winning The Siege of Krishnapur (1973); administrators and producers have been connected, however the film never materialised.

“Scripts should have been written, however the movie was never made, and I suspect the explanation for that was that it simply was inconceivable to comprise all the things within the house of a two-hour movie,” Hampton mentioned. “The panorama has modified a lot. We’re speaking about 40 years in the past, so the panorama has modified a lot.”

So, 4 a long time after his friend’s demise, Hampton – whose credit embrace Atonement and Harmful Liaisons – was approached by Mammoth Display screen. The TV manufacturing firm, identified for reveals together with Poldark and Victoria, which wished to debate an thought.

“They mentioned, ‘Have you learnt a e-book referred to as The Singapore Grip?’” Hampton recalled. “I simply mentioned: ‘Properly, I’ll do it!’”

The Singapore Grip is the third in “Empire Trilogy” of novels, which have a look at totally different aspects of colonial rule in Eire, India and at last World Conflict Two-era Singapore. This ultimate satirical novel centres on a British household and their mates, and their makes an attempt to construct (and consolidate) their wealth within the run-up to the Japanese invasion and the autumn of Singapore.

The ITV drama stars David Morrissey as rich (and amoral) rubber dealer Walter Blackett, Charles Dance as his enterprise associate Mr Webb, Luke Treadaway as Webb’s son (and “harmless overseas”) Matthew, Georgia Blizzard as Walter’s daughter and Matthew’s would-be fiancée Joan, and Elizabeth Tan as Chinese language refugee Vera.

Hampton was given the duty of changing the 700-page novel into six episodes, which drove dwelling how a lot better-suited it was for a TV adaptation somewhat than a characteristic movie.

“I can’t think about the way you’d ever do this as a film,” he mentioned. “The advantage of tv diversifications is which you can delineate all these minor characters and provides them their bit and their correct weight and never skip something, actually, however cope with each side of the e-book.”

Trying again on his friendship with the creator, Hampton mentioned: “I met him by my friend Margaret Drabble who knew him very nicely… and he was a really, he was an excellent prepare dinner, a famously good prepare dinner, and he lived in a tiny bedsit not removed from right here [Notting Hill], and it was so small that when he had a cocktail party he had the desk up in opposition to the wall till he was able to serve. The desk was then lowered with him on the top, so he’d come and go from the tiny kitchen. And he was very convivial, and type of amusing – very dry and amusing in that Irish manner.

“And I don’t suppose I noticed very a lot of him in the direction of the top of his life as a result of instantly his circumstances modified when The Siege of Krishnapur received the Booker Prize, and he obtained an American publishing deal and so on.

“And he purchased this little home on the West Coast of Eire, and he was additionally within the Far East a very good deal researching Singapore Grip which solely got here out the 12 months earlier than he died… I don’t suppose I noticed him after Singapore Grip. I might have dropped him a line saying how a lot I favored it. However in fact when he died he was solely 44, so it was a giant shock to all of us.”

Hampton added: “He was fairly type of gossipy and only a particular person you loved spending time with. He was a specific favorite of mine, I hope I conveyed that to him. I favored all of his books very, very a lot.”

The Singapore Grip might be begin Sunday 13th September on ITV. When you’re ready go to, our TV Information to see what’s on tonight.