Christopher Jefferies found it “unattainable” to watch his arrest in ITV drama

Christopher Jefferies couldn’t bear to watch his arrest acted out for an ITV drama, he informed Radio Occasions.

The Misplaced Honour of Christopher Jefferies has been written by Peter Morgan – the person behind critically acclaimed Frost/Nixon and The Queen – with W1A actor Jason Watkins (in character above) taking part in the retired schoolteacher.

It dramatises the month after Jefferies was arrested on suspicion of killing panorama artist Joanna Yeates in December 2010, and the stunning method he was subsequently hounded and demonised by the tabloid press.

Jefferies was later launched with out cost and one other of his tenants, Dutch engineer Vincent Tabak, was in the end convicted of Yeates’ homicide.

Throughout filming the director – Roger Michell, a former pupil of Jefferies – invited him on set to watch the arrest scene however the retired schoolteacher found he couldn’t watch.

“It didn’t appear to be to be essentially essentially the most delicate factor to invite me to go and see,” Jefferies informed Radio Occasions journal. “There have been 13 takes and since my arrest is finished in the movie precisely as it occurred, I found it fairly unattainable to watch Jason in that scene.”

In any other case he says he was dispassionate watching Watkin’s replay that traumatic episode in his life.

“Though I seem performed by a personality who seems remarkably like me, or who was made up to look remarkably like me, in all probability what comes throughout – however clearly I’m not one of the best particular person to decide – is that that is anyone who represents or caricatures sure points of me, exaggerated and separated, as it have been, from the entire, in order to make the purpose Peter Morgan needed to make.

“So, in a way, I suppose the author was utilizing me and what occurred to me to say one thing that he notably needed to say about British society.”

Initially broadcast in 2014, The Misplaced Honour of Christopher Jefferies is repeated on ITV