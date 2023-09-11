Christopher Lloyd Remembers His Late Wife, ‘days’ Actress Arleen Sorkin:

Lloyd says in an article for Variety that the two of them met when they were both signed to write for a show. “My name is Arleen, and I’m an empath,” she told him on the first day over lunch. “I hear your jaw clicking, which could be TMJ. Here is a dentist’s number who can help.”

Lloyd talks about Sorkin’s many accomplishments prior to and during their time together. She was a dancer in high school, a shoe model, a part of a cabaret, and a Days star.

She was in the middle on the game show Hollywood Squares. She put on a play off-Broadway, helped make the TV show Fired Up, and wrote part of the script for the Jennifer Aniston movie Picture Perfect. She was also the first person to give Harley Quinn a voice.

Ms. Sorkin Became Famous For Being A Member Of The High-Heeled Women, A Group Of Funny Women:

Early in her work, Ms. Sorkin was best known for being a member of a female comedy group called the High-Heeled Women. The group was started in 1978 and toured the country with jokes and funny songs.

One of their songs was a rap called “For White Girls Who Have Considered Analysis When Electrolysis Is Enuf,” which was based upon the Ntozake Shange play “For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide When the Rainbow Is Enuf.” Sorkin always kept himself on his toes when it came to reading Lloyd’s memories.

He says he never knew who he’d find in his seat at the dinner table an orangutan brought within for a fundraiser, a roller derby queen who grew the family’s nanny, an interview subject for Sorkin’s documentary regarding Benazir Bhutto, a newly out NFL lineman starting a singing career, as well as an Austrian master jeweler.

The Connection Between Lloyd And Sorkin Ended On August 24 When She Died From Pneumonia As Well As Multiple Sclerosis:

Lloyd says that jeweler was there to fix an extra Emmy. Sorkin’s doctor father came up with the idea for the 2004 HBO film Something the Lord Made, yet as a co-producer, he didn’t get a prize when the movie won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Make for Television Movie. Sorkin got one, had her father’s name carved on it, and fixed it when it cracked within the mail.

Lloyd says that Sorkin also saved things that “someone might need,” like combs that reverse baldness, battery-powered fly swatters, a dozen defibrillators, as well as 15 earthquake kits. Lloyd also saw her buy seven plots of land for graves.

The connection between Lloyd and Sorkin ended on August 24 when she died from pneumonia as well as multiple sclerosis. In a 2006 interview for the Television Academy, one of the show’s directors, Ken Corday, stated that the character was based on Cyndi Lauper’s stage image.

Ms. Sorkin really got how crazy the character was in her interview. Lloyd says of Sorkin, “Her spirit never wavered.” “She cared about people and thought they were good.

I’m not sure that Harley Quinn, the now-famous character based on Arleen as well as whose original voice Arleen gave, wasn’t defined by that very excellence, that aching loyalty, and a desire to not lead with her heart, no matter what.

This Big Change Is Like Putting Eddie Murphy In Charge Of The Politburo:

Vernon Scott, who cover Hollywood for United Press International, noted in 1985, “The sacred dramatic aura of daytime soaps hasn’t ever tolerated laughter, much less a full-out belly laugh, within plots dealing with drug abuse, abuse of children, abortion, murder, wife-swapping, as well as worse.”

“Then Calliope Jones, a ding-a-ling character on “Days of Our Lives,” comes along and makes fun of soap operas. This big change is like voting Eddie Murphy to the Politburo as well as putting Johnny Carson in charge of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Within a phone interview, Mr. Lloyd was asked what Ms. Sorkin might have said about herself: that she was funny, an actor, or something else. He said she might have picked “clown.”