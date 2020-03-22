Christopher Nolan Calls On Congress To Save Movie Theaters During Crisis

It’s only one instance of the affect that coronavirus is having on the movie business — and by now, we all know there are numerous. Nonetheless, it illustrates the purpose that Christopher Nolan is making an attempt to make: that many film theaters across the nation will probably be in a precarious monetary state of affairs lengthy after this disaster has handed. Airways, auto factories, eating places, numerous small companies, and cinemas, too, could need assistance to get again to enterprise, and it’s as much as Congress to acknowledge that and act accordingly: