Christopher Nolan Doubles Down On Why Tenet Is Not ‘A Time-Travel Movie’

Christopher Nolan’s Tenet has been drumming up loads of buzz because it was first introduced, and anticipation for the movie has solely elevated with time. In fact, the movie has nonetheless left the general public with extra questions than solutions. One factor individuals actually wish to know is how the idea of time will issue into the story. In typical Nolan vogue, the filmmaker isn’t keen to reveal an excessive amount of, however he has additional confirmed that point journey doesn’t truly issue into the film.