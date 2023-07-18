Christopher Nolan Says He Won’t Make Any More Superhero Movies:

Christian Bale probably won’t play Batman once more after “Batman Begins,” “The Dark Knight,” as well as “The Dark Knight Rises.”

The Oscar-winning actor told ScreenRant this past summer that he would only reprise his role as Batman for a fourth time if Christopher Nolan had been directing, but Nolan doesn’t seem interested in return to the comic book genre.

Hugo Décrypte of YouTube asked Nolan straight out if he was going to make “another superhero movie.” Nolan replied straight out, “No.” During a speed round, Hugo Décrypte additionally inquired with the director of “Oppenheimer” if he “could make a TV show someday.”

Nolan, too, said “no.” When pressed if he would be interested in helm a “Star Wars” movie, the director wasn’t as clear. Nolan decided not to answer.

Christopher Nolan has talked about the possibility that he would ever write or direct another fantasy movie or a Star Wars movie.

What Is The Answer Of Nolan When Interviewer Asked To Make Another Superhero Movie?

Hugo Decrypte asked Nolan during a quick-fire Q&A part of a longer conversation if, after directing the famous Christian Bale Batman movies years ago, he would direct another superhero movie. He answered directly, “No.”

In an earlier interview, Nolan was questioned about his plans for the future of movies as well as where he sees himself within the coming years.

Quentin Tarantino stated he would no longer make movies after his tenth one. On the other hand, Martin Scorsese has kept making movies into his 80s, but he recently admitted he’s getting older.

See What Bale Said In The Response Of “If He Will Play Batman Again”

When asked in June 2022 if he would play Batman again, Bale said, “No one has ever brought it up to me. No one has talked about it. People sometimes tell me, “Oh, I heard that someone came up to you and offered you all this.” And I’m like, “I didn’t know that. No one has ever said that before.”

Bale also said at the time, “I had a deal with Chris Nolan.” “We said, ‘Hey, look. If we’re lucky enough to be able to, let’s make three movies. After that, let’s leave.

We shouldn’t stay too long.’ I think it would be interesting if Chris Nolan ever looked in the mirror and said, “You know what? I have something else to say.’ And if he wanted to tell me that story, I would listen.”

Nolan would have to go back to Warner Bros., which holds the rights to the DC character Batman, to make another Batman movie. The Warner Bros.

Was Nolan’s studio home for more than a decade, until he left after the controversial release of “Tenet” during the COVID pandemic as well as the choice to release all of its 2021 movies in theaters as well as on HBO Max on the same day.

Nolan switched to Universal for his planned atomic bomb thriller, “Oppenheimer.” “Studios are now looking at a script as a list of events as well as say, ‘This is what the movie is all about,’ whether it’s to save money or keep things in order.

“That goes against how cinema has grown since the Lumière brothers’ train pulled into the station, which was as a pure audiovisual experience,” said Nolan.

“But it’s a common mistake, even among critics, to think that the size of the tale being told is all that matters.”

Nolan was also asked in the interview if a movie alongside a bigger budget possesses a greater likelihood of doing well at the box office. Nolan said that a movie’s price was “kind of irrelevant.” He said that he is more interested about the “interaction of the topic of matter with the budget.”

Nolan said that his first movie, Following, from 1998, was made with almost no money. But the story was written alongside that in mind, so the price as well as the subject of the matter were both in sync, he stated.

“So, I think that as long as you can keep that balance, your chances of making a good film are the same at any level,” he said. When Christian Bale said that he would like to play Batman again.

Christian Bale had talked a lot earlier in 2022 about how he might play Batman again for the fourth movie in The Dark Knight series. The Oscar-winning actor made it clear that he will only take on the famous role if Christopher Nolan is directing the movie.

“Christopher Nolan and I made a deal. We said, ‘Hey, look. If we’re lucky enough to be able to, let’s make three movies. After that, let’s leave. We shouldn’t stay too long.’

I believe it would be quite interesting if Nolan ever addressed himself, “You know what? I have something else to say.’ And if he wanted to tell the tale with me, I’d be game,” Bale said, ending all rumors.

Nolan would have to go again with Warner Bros., which holds all rights to the DC character Batman, to make another Batman movie. The Warner Bros.

was Nolan’s studio home for more than a decade, until he left after the controversial release of “Tenet” during the COVID pandemic as well as the choice to release all of its 2021 movies within theaters as well as on HBO Max on the same day.

Nolan switched to Universal for his planned atomic bomb thriller, “Oppenheimer.” In an earlier conversation alongside The Telegraph, Nolan said that Hollywood companies are missing the whole point when they relate to what film is all about. He thinks that the companies focus too much on the story and not enough on the sound and pictures.

“People are going to inform you that ‘Star Wars’ was successful not because of its visual effects but because of its outstanding story,” Nolan said. “But, I mean, it’s pretty clear that’s not true. It is a great story, yet it is also a great way to see and hear the world.

So, people are now denying that movies are what they are. People will ask, “Why do you need to see a movie like “Aftersun” in a theater?” But you have to, of course. It looks great on TV, too, but that’s not the point.”