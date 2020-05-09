Christopher Nolan Still Pushing For New Movie Tenet To Open Theaters, But It’s Not His Choice

It’s a lofty aim to need to ship Tenet on time, however on this case, whether or not or not that occurs is out of Christopher Nolan’s fingers. In line with insiders who spoke with Selection, having most, if not all film theaters reopen by July is “overly optimistic.” Not solely is the coronavirus nonetheless rising in sure elements of america, however there are considerations that social distancing mandates being loosened in states like Georgia and Texas might result in much more folks catching the illness, thus additional hindering plans for theaters to get again up and working.