Christopher Nolan’s Insomnia And 7 Other Movies You Might Not Know Are Remakes

Insomnia – 2002 (Insomnia – 1997)

It is perhaps laborious to think about that Christopher Nolan would tackle any venture the place he wasn’t the one developing with the premise, however that was the case for his third movie, Insomnia starring Al Pacino as an LAPD detective with a checkered previous despatched to analyze the homicide of a teenage lady in an Alaskan fishing village the place the solar does not set. The 2002 thriller relies on the 1997 Norwegian film of the identical identify, starring Stellan Skarsgård as a detective attempting to flee his previous within the Arctic. The 2 variations are similar to 1 one other in virtually each approach apart from the truth that Nolan turns up head-games and hallucinations greater than his Norwegian counterpart, Erik Skjoldbjaerg. Nonetheless, there’s sufficient of a distinction to understand each variations if you wish to do a enjoyable double-feature to match.