Christopher Nolan’s Tenet Trailer Reveals An Awesome Practical Stunt

Because the sensible airplane sequence closes off the trailer, it seems like Nolan is telling us to take word and take note of it particularly. Robert Pattinson’s unknown character (we don’t at the moment know any of their names or roles) quips the deliberate airplane crash is “a bit dramatic.” It appears prefer it’s going to be a sensible impact centerpiece of Tenet, however the context right here as to why a airplane must crash right into a constructing is simply one of many many questions on our thoughts concerning the upcoming motion flick.