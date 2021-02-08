Entertainment

Christopher Plummer passes away at 91

February 8, 2021
Christopher Plummer, actor in Smiles and tears, Daggers from the Back, and many other movies, has passed away last Friday at the age of 91. Reported by Deadline.

Plummer, who played Father Georg von Trapp in Smiles and Tears opposite Julie Andrews, died “peacefully at his home in Connecticut” with his wife, Elaine Taylor, by his side; the family itself has reported.

Christopher Plummer as Georg von Trapp in The Sound of Music.
Christopher Plummer as Georg von Trapp in Smiles and Tears.

The Canadian actor started out as a film actor and then turned to television in the 1950s. After several Broadway productions (including that of playing Marco Antonio in Julius Caesar), Plummer made history with his role in Smiles and Tears, which won several Oscars for Best Picture, Best Direction, Best Soundtrack and many other nominations.

In 2011, Plummer won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his work on the romantic comedy Beginners. He also won a Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical for Cyrano (1974) and Barrymore (1997). She also won an Emmy for putting her voice on the Madeline series.

Christopher Plummer as Harlan Thrombey in Daggers from the Back.

Most recently, Plummer starred as the murder writer Harlan Thrombey in Daggers in the Back.

