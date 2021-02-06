Christopher Plummer, the oldest actor to win an Oscar, has died at 91

(Photo: Mario Anzuoni / Reuters)

The versatile Canadian actor, Christopher Plummer, died this Friday at 91 years old. The news was confirmed by his wife, Elaine Taylor, who detailed that the winner of an Oscar for the film Beginners, passed away at home from Connecticut, United States.

After hearing the news, his friend and manager for 46 years, Lou Pitt, expressed his grief for loss and described him as “an extraordinary man who loved and deeply respected his profession with excellent old-fashioned manners, a self-deprecating humor and the music of words. Was a National Treasure who deeply enjoyed his Canadian roots. “

He praised his work as an artist, as well as his humanity, because through it “touched all of our hearts and his legendary life will endure for all generations to come. He will be forever with us”, He concluded.

Although he was always recognized by the audience thanks, it was until 2012 that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences awarded him the Oscar award in the category of Best Supporting Actor at 82, whereupon he became the oldest man to obtain the prized statuette. Years later, he was nominated again for the film All the Money in the World, directed by Ridley Scott.

(Photo: Paul Buck / EFE)



Through its Twitter account, the Academy dedicated a few words to Plummer and highlighted that “captivated audiences for generations in memorable roles (…) He worked steadily for more than 60 years. You will be missed”.

Other accolades he earned throughout his career include two Emmy Awards, two Tony, a Golden Globe, as well as an award from SAG (Screen Actors Guild) and a prize BAFTA (British Academy Film Awards).

He was born in Toronto, Canada in December 1929, where he grew up and grew up. In 1956 he reached his first star in theater, when he played Hal in Henry V during the Stratford festival that year. Along with his film career, he continued acting in theater and even got jobs in the Royal Shakespeare Company, in the United Kingdom.

Plummer began his film career in 1958, thanks to the drama Stage Truck, where he played a writer in love with Susan Strasberg. However, one of his most important roles was that of Capitán John Von Trapp in the 1965 classic The Sound of Music (The rebellious novice in Latin America), directed by Robert Wise.

Christopher Plummer y Julie Andrews. (Foto: Kevork Djansezian/Reuters)

He participated in more than 100 films, but the character of Von Trapp was “the most difficult thing to interpret for me, especially since I’m vocally and physically trained for Shakespeare. To play a role like Von Trapp, you have to use all the tricks you know to fill in the empty paper body“, Said in an interview to the magazine People, 1982.

For many years he showed his dislike for this movie, but the discomfort eased over time. “I have made it up to her. It bothered me a lot at first. I was like, ‘Do these people never see another movie?’ … But I am grateful to her, to Robert Wise and to Julie Andrews, who continues to be a great friend ”, she declared before the media.

One of his last appearances on the big screen was in Knives Out, starring Daniel Craig y Chris Evans. Additionally, he published his own memoir entitled In Spite of Myself, which became a sales success, in addition to being praised by critics and the public.

MORE ON THESE TOPICS

Without Zoom: the Oscar 2021 awards ceremony would be held in person

All nominees for the 2021 Golden Globes

The Oscars will demand diversity standards for films from 2024: what will be the requirements