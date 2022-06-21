Chrome 103 speeds up web page loading and allows the use of local fonts: it is now available

Google Chrome has been updated this month on mobile devices with a new start page and more space to Discover. However, now it is the turn of the desktop version, which finally updated to stable version 103.

This version had been available for some time in the beta channel. The main claim of the update is the pre-rendering technology it uses, making pages load faster. This update has already been released, so it will gradually reach all users.

Google returns to the pre-rendering system





The pre-rendering mechanism was already used by Chrome before, although it was replaced by the NoState Prefetch system. Although the latter is somewhat more secure, at the performance level it is inferior to the pre-rendering system, so Google has used this system again in its new version.

The new pre-rendering system aims to fix some of the effects that were generated in the mechanism that was replaced by NoState Prefetch. In this way, the current pre-rendering system should offer improvements in resource consumption, privacy and security, code complexity, and others mentioned by Google on its page dedicated to Chrome.

This system has been implemented to be compatible with the ‘103 Early Hints’ flag of the HTTP protocol. This indicator works with the header of the link itself, allowing the User Agent identification system to preload resources while the server is still preparing a response in customer interaction. In this way, the system should load the pages somewhat faster than before.

If your browser has not yet been updated, we can try going to Settings > Chrome Info and know if we already have the update available to download.

Additional new features in Chrome version 103

Among other improvements that the new version 103 of Chrome brings, we also have the AVIF image file support for Web Share, a much more efficient format than JPEG and which Google hopes to push through the API.

In addition to what has already been explained, this new version will also make web pages can recognize the text fonts that we have saved locally to display the content, something that until now was only possible through alternative solutions to upload the source to the server.

Chrome will also bring developer-oriented news, such as the implementation of the FedCM API to improve account privacy, and more options and features mentioned on the Chromium website itself.

While version 103 of Chrome is now available to everyone, there is already a date for the stable version of 104which will reach everyone from next August 2.

Via | Neowin