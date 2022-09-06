Chrome is an expert in swallowing the battery of our laptop, but Google is already working on improving it: these are its new functions

Everyone knows that Google Chrome is not exactly the application that consumes the least resources and battery on PCs. If we add to that a good handful of open tabs, we can already say goodbye to a large part of the RAM memory of our computer at that moment.

The company has made several efforts to make Google Chrome an efficient and fast browser, although the next feature that arrives in Chrome may be the one that is really worth it. We talk about its ‘Battery Saver’ and ‘High Efficiency’ modewhich add changes to browser consumption.

A new panel to control the performance of Chrome

Chrome will soon add a new section on its settings page dedicated to browser performance. It will be here where we will find the battery saving and high efficiency modes, which will modify the behavior of the browser on our computer.



Image: Leopeva64-2 (Reddit)

Battery saving mode is designed simply to limit background activity, as well as some visual aspects to reduce energy consumption. This will be extremely useful for laptops, since Google Chrome is partly to blame for why your PC’s battery does not last as long as you would like.

On the other hand we have the ‘high efficiency’ mode which will take care of discard those tabs that are in the background for a certain time. We can modify this time ourselves, as well as add specific websites as an exception.

These changes will be accompanied a new icon in the bar of Google Chrome. This icon, with the design of a lightning bolt, will indicate if the battery saving mode is active, being able to deactivate it from this same icon.

While these changes are yet to be introduced in the stable version of Chrome, they may arrive in the Canary version in the next few days, which is where we can test all the new Chrome updates ahead of time.

Via | MSPowerUser