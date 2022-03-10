Chrome is finally faster than Safari on Macs

During years, Apple has boasted that Safari, its web browser, was the fastest on the market under macOS. And it was true. If you did the tests in the main browser benchmarks, Safari beat Chrome, Firefox and the rest of the Chromium browsers. The company developed very powerful Javascript engines for Safari, which it managed to take full advantage of on Mac and, above all, on iOS thanks to the power of its A.

However, these days that reality has changed. Google has claimed that with Google Chrome 99, the latest version, they are finally faster than Safari in Speedometer 2.0, which is the reference benchmark. There will be those who think that benchmarks are never neutral, but the reality is that Speedometer is a benchmark developed by Apple’s WebKit team, so you can’t say anything wrong with Google taking it as a reference. Let’s see what it means that Chrome is now the fastest.

Google tells the truth according to our tests: Chrome is faster after many repetitions



This is how Apple boasted about Safari’s performance compared to Chrome.

According to Google, since Apple launched the Mac M1 17 months ago, have increased their speed by 43%, “just” refreshing the browser. In our case, if we compare the figures we have available for the Mac mini M1 at launch (212 points) and if we compare those we get with a MacBook Air M1 with updated Chrome 99 (275), the increase is 29%. It does not reach 43%, but it is not negligible.

How did they get the last speed boost, 7%? According to the Chrome team, thanks to enabling ThinLTO, a build optimization technique, along with the use of graphical optimizations such as pass-through decoder and out-of-process rasterization. In total, together with the optimizations that they have been doing in the V8 Javascript engine that they use, Google says they are now 15% faster than Safarihaving tested on a 2021 MacBook Pro with M1 Max chip and 64 GB.

We have done that same test on a MacBook Air, using the new features that Google talks about, and these are the results:

Safari : 270 points, with 277.6 as the highest score of the 10 iterations.

: 270 points, with 277.6 as the highest score of the 10 iterations. Chrome: 275 points, with 280.9 as the highest score of the 10 iterations.



High Score Safari 15.3 (17612.4.9.1.8)



Chrome High Score 99

After repeating the proof many times, we see that Chrome is faster than Safari, although our results reflect a difference of approximately 2%, and not the 15% that Google talks about. It is true that we have not done the test on the same computer, but the difference should be proportional. In any case, saying that Chrome is faster is telling the truth.





goodbye to a myth





For years when Apple has had such favorable results in Safari, as it has in iOS or professional applications like Final Cut Pro, what has been said is “Apple controls the software over the hardware it chooses, so it is logical that with such optimization, Safari and own applications work better than those of third parties“. It was a message that was thrown in reference to Chrome, Adobe Premiere Pro, etc.

On iOS, the claim was even stronger, because on that platform Apple has been developing its own chips since the iPhone 4. Thus, it was argued that iPhones outperform Androids with Snapdragon in tasks such as web browsing, not because their chips were truly more powerful. powerful, but because Apple optimized its Javascript engine very well for them. Now, the same was repeated with the Mac, where the company released its M1.

In all these statements there is part truth, of course. Apple tries to get the most out of its chips, and it can do it more easily than companies like Qualcomm, Intel or Microsoft, because in addition to controlling the software and hardware layers, it doesn’t have to support as many different models and configurations. However, nothing works better just because Apple develops the software, and nothing prevents others from doing better than Apple itself.

The myth is not that Apple optimizes, the myth is that its hardware and software are only better than the rest (when they are) because they work together, and not because they are excellent separately.

Developers like Google have shown that applications as important to Apple as Safari can be outpaced. Since there was a lot of talk about Apple only being ahead on Speedometer (iPhone vs Android) because Apple had a superior Javascript engine, Anandtech’s Andrei Frumusanu wanted to put that theory to rest once and for all by proving that the M1s were equally capable in Chrome, and although they were getting a lower figure than Safari, they still outperformed the rest of the market (at the time). Why? Not because of optimization, but because for many years, Apple chips have been beasts in single core, which is the most important thing to perform well in Javascript.

Hey look. We now debunked that Apple devices aren’t ahead just because of a better Javascript engine. pic.twitter.com/vr1qBBUM1Y – Andrei F. (@ andreif7) November 19, 2020

And it does not end there. Hector Martin, @marcan42 on Twitter, knows the M1 family of chips quite well, since he is the developer in charge of making a port of Linux for Apple Silicon. After publishing a comparison of the linux kernel compile times de un Apple M1 Pro y un AMD Threadripper 1950X, his followers assumed that the fact that the AMD won by 24 seconds having almost twice as many cores was because the Mac was using macOSwhich would be more optimized. Your answer was the following:

All that “optimized for macOS” is a myth […] What’s more, this is with the M1 Pro running Linuxof course.

Later, he reinforced that idea of ​​the myth by commenting that it’s “funny that some people thought I was compiling on Darwin (macOS), and that’s why they’re fast on M1.” And he continued: “Meanwhile, early adopters of Asahi Linux see 7-10 hours of battery life.” And all this, rendering the entire system with CPU, no GPU, because they have not yet managed to use the graphics chip for it. That is, in Linux, the M1 can not only be very powerful on Linux without any Apple software involvedBut without optimizing at all for the lack of GPU support, battery life is also excellent.

Funny that a few people thought I was running builds on Darwin, and that’s why they’re fast on M1. Meanwhile, early Asahi Linux users are seeing 7-10h of battery runtime. With CPU rendering. One day, the “M1 is fast/efficient because macOS is optimized” myth will die… — Hector Martin (@marcan42) March 2, 2022

All this is just another proof that Apple chips are spectacular for both iOS and macOS, and that whoever uses them can get a lot of use out of them, not just Apple. With Windows 11 on ARM they would also work great, and probably the same with Android. The myth remains there, and the reality is that now it is Chrome that has a very fast engine, whose improvements are not only applied to Mac, but also to Windows.