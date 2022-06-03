Chrome remains the leader in the browser ranking with more than 3,300 million users and Safari eats up ground: this is the list

A new study by Atlas VPN has revealed the number of users of the most popular web browsers. Although Chrome continues to lead with great force, Safari has been crowned as the second browser in overcome the barrier of 1,000 million userssurpassed only by the Google browser.

Atlas VPN figures are based on those of Statcounter, who offer detailed analysis and statistics of the most used browsers and operating systems, among many other studies. The figures obtained refer to last April, where it is offered a list of the six most used web browsers.

Chrome is still the leader, still followed at a distance by Safari





Google’s browser continues to lead with a user rate of more than 3.3 billion people. This is approximately 64% of the current market index. Good news also for those from Cupertino, who have overcome the barrier of 1,000 million users with their Safari browser, which is found by default in the products of their ecosystem.

After those mentioned, Microsoft Edge ranks third with more than 212 million users, followed by Mozilla Firefox with almost 180 million. Curious facts are those offered by the Samsung and Opera browsers, since they are the only ones that have decreased in number of users compared to last year. In the case of Samsung, it drops to less than 150 million compared to more than 166 million in 2021, and Opera falls to just over 108 million.

The study also highlights the privacy measures implemented by Apple in its browser, such as its privacy report that shows a list of known trackers that have been blocked from tracking us. As for Chrome, users continue to prefer the Google platform, in part because of the options offered around applications such as YouTube, Drive, Calendar, Docs, Earth, Maps, and others.

From Atlas VPN they also warn about pop-ups and extensions, two of the most frequent ways to contract malware if we do not navigate with caution.