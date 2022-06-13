Chrome uses machine learning to understand our behavior: it wants to avoid unwanted notifications

Google has announced how it is using machine learning to improve chrome browser and that one of the purposes is to reduce the number of notifications that appear and that can be annoying.





All the latest updates are based on machine learning models on the device, so user data does not have to leave it. And the use of machine learning is making the browser understand when a user may or may not want to interact with a notification permission request.

That is, Chrome looks for anticipate when a user is going to reject a notification to silence it and this will be seen in the next version of Chrome. The prediction is based on how the user has previously interacted with similar permission requests.

A few days ago we learned that Google is currently working on an automatic notification blocker in Google Chrome. This will jump in when there is both an abuse by the website with numerous notifications per day, as well as if the page is within a database of pages related to spam or information that is not reliable.

Machine learning for security





Google is also using these technologies to create a dynamic chrome toolbarwith tools that change in real time as a forecast of the needs of each user is made.

For example, if you find yourself in a situation where you want to use the touch screen to share a link, the share icon will appear in the toolbar. If you’re more likely to use voice search in Chrome, the toolbar will highlight the voice search tool.

Google also pointed out that in March it used machine learning or automatic learning to improve safe browsing in Chrome. With that change, the browser displays warnings when users try to browse dangerous sites or download files that could harm their computers. The new machine learning model of this feature identifies, according to data from Google, 2.5 times more potentially malicious sites and phishing attacks than the previous model.

In 2019, the firm released a machine learning-based Chrome extension that allows us to adjust the level of “toxicity” of the comments we see.

“At Google, we use technologies like machine learning to create more useful products, from filtering email spam to keeping maps up to date and delivering more relevant search results. Chrome is no exception: We use machine learning to make images of the web are more accessible for people who are blind or have low vision, and we also generate subtitles in real time for online videos”, they have said from the company to present the novelties.

