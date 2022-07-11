Chrome will consume less CPU and will not spend as much battery: the performance news that Google is already preparing

When talking about Google Chrome, one of the big problems it has always comes to mind: consumes a lot of resources. Update after update from the company of the great G try to solve this problem, and now study the implementation of a new feature for reduce its impact on the CPU.

As reported in About Chromebooks, Google is already working on a feature called ‘fast intensive timer acceleration’. What is achieved in this way is reduce the grace period from 5 minutes to 10 seconds so that the tabs are suspended earlier so they don’t directly impact the CPU.

Google Chrome wants to be more efficient on your computer

With this function specifically JavaScript is going to be blocked so that tabs are not activated more than once per minute after it has been suspended. This is something that the user will not end up noticing on a day-to-day basis, since if he has changed the tab he will not be interested in continuing to load it, since you will be working in another area of ​​the browser. Above all, it can become ideal for people who are chaotic and do not know how to close their tabs.





According to Google itself, this will allow reduce CPU usage by Chrome up to 5 times. In addition to improving the overall performance of Windows or macOS by reducing its impact, there is also the battery implication to remember. Reducing CPU stress will also achieve extend the battery (if we are talking about laptops) in an hour and 15 minutes.

Currently this functionality will be available in the Chrome Canary and Dev versions, which is logically limited to developers. But it is something that you yourself will be able to achieve installing one of these two versions and following the steps below:

Enter the address chrome://flags/#quick-intensive-throttling-after-loading

set as Able the option Fast intensive acceleration after loading

When restarting the browser you should start noticing the improvement in performance by not impacting so much on the CPU consumption that is surfing the internet. Also in the event that you are on a laptop you will be able to highlight that it has greater autonomy. Although as is logical, you are not going to expect that the numbers specified by the developer will be met, since it will always depend on the use that is given to it.