ChromeOS Flex was introduced as the operating system to bring your old laptop back to life. You can now install it out of beta

In early 2022, Google officially announced the arrival of ChromeOS Flex. This software version is a ChromeOS variant for those older devices both Windows and macOS. Now, through an entry on their blog, they wanted to give more details about this project, as well as the possibility of install it on any laptop via a simple USB drive.

Google is currently immersed in a certification program to ensure that it can be installed on any type of device, in the office or in the educational environment. Specifically, according to the company, it has managed to certify 295 devices, but over the next few months they will want to continue to optimize for any type of hardware.

What are the benefits of ChromeOS Flex

And it is that although everyone at home can have an old laptop that works slowly because of how outdated the hardware is, Google presents ChromeOS Flex as a reduced version of ChromeOS. It is mainly focused on work and educational environmentbeing mainly focused on the productivity tools of the company of the great G.





Keep in mind that this also entails numerous limitations to take into account. For example, It will not be possible to install applications from Google Play, nor from Android and neither does the virtualization of Windows applications through programs like Parallels Desktop.

It is because of that you will not be able to overload with programs that consume CPU or GPU, mainly using the cloud to be able to work. In addition, from Google they ensure that energy consumption is also reduced by 19% in the devices that have been able to be certified.

How you can try ChromeOS Flex

With the start of summer, Google wanted to open the door for any user can install the version of ChromeOS Flex on a device. This is something really simple, since you will only need a USB drive to run it from it. It is important to do it, since it is a price step to the final installation on the device in order to assess whether it is worth it or not.





To do so, simply follow these steps:

Once you’ve tried it, you just have to run the google file directly on your computer, bypassing the storage unit. This will automatically deploy it and you can start using this operating system on your old computer to give it a new life.