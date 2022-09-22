Chronic myeloid leukemia can be controlled with early consultation and adherence to treatment

Unlike acute leukemia, chronic myeloid leukemia develops symptoms over time and has a latent period that varies from individual to individual (iStock)



The chronic myeloid leukemia is a oncohematological disease which represents about 15% of all leukemias. usually appears from the age of 50 -on average it is diagnosed at the age of 64-, but it can also affect young people.

Fortunately, in the last two decades the treatment for this pathology changed radically with the appearance of the so-called tyrosine kinase inhibitorsthe protein responsible for the excessive proliferation of blood cells, especially white ones.

Within the framework of the World Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Day, which is commemorated every September 22, the doctors emphasize that the early consultation before the first symptoms and the adherence of patients to treatment are key to achieving the best possible therapeutic goals.

In the Argentina are diagnosed around 3,000 new cases of leukemia per year and chronic myeloid leukemia is estimated to account for about 15% of diagnoses. Although it is more common in older adults, it can appear at any time in life.

“Unlike acute leukemia, in chronic myeloid leukemia the symptoms appear over time. This disease has latent period that varies from one individual to another, until the disease is expressed”, explained Dr. Alicia Ines EnricoHead of the Hematology Service of the Ricardo Gutierrez Hospital in La Plata.

Los symptom initials are weakness, tiredness, night sweats, fever, joint pain, a feeling that your abdomen is growing (for an enlarged spleen) or bruising (bruises) for no reason. The diagnosis is based on a blood test that shows an increased number of mature white blood cells together with the detection of a chromosomal abnormality called Philadelphia Chromosome, caused by an exchange of genetic material between chromosomes 9 and 22, hence the date of September 22 established as the World Day of this disease.

“It is important to be alert because the symptoms can go unnoticed at first. Sometimes fatigue or tiredness is attributed to another cause. In addition, initially patients may be more asymptomatic. In the face of any of the symptoms mentioned, it is advisable to make a consultation”, stressed Dr. Enrico and indicated that the prevalence of this disease increases over time because -as there are new treatments- patients live for many years and many of them almost lead a normal life. .

“Since 2001, when The first drug in the family of tyrosine kinase inhibitors was approved, changed the course of the disease. Currently we have several drugs and lines of treatment for people diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia. These treatments are aimed at treating the lesions that occur at the cell level”, explained Dr. Enrico.

These advances improved response levels in patients and significantly reduced the risk of the disease progressing, which translates into relative survival rates similar to those of the general population. On the other hand, it is important that the multidisciplinary approach of the illness.

From the moment the diagnosis is made, consultation with a cardiologist specializing in oncohematological conditions and with a psychologistsince it can be of great help in coping with both the impact of the diagnosis and the transit with the disease.

Being a chronic disease, “the patient’s quality of life is fundamental. The person has to be informed to be able to decide. There are two central aspects: dialogue and trust between doctor and patient and the approach to patient organizations that are prepared to accompany in other aspects related to the disease”, said Dr. Enrico.

For the success of the treatment of any chronic disease, it is key to adequately comply with the indications given by the doctor, in terms of -among others- behaviors linked to lifestyle and taking medication in a timely manner.

Adherence to long-term treatment of chronic diseases in developed countries averages 50% and in developing countries, the rates are even lower, according to estimates by the World Health Organization (WHO).

“It is essential that people who have symptoms consult a doctor and those who are already diagnosed comply with the treatment guidelines and undergo the tests. regular checks necessary to monitor the degree of control that is being achieved of this disease. The patient himself has to know how often the medical evaluations correspond to him. In this sense, the role played by patient associations is also very important, because they accompany the person, help them and educate them on everything they need to know about their leukemia”, concluded Dr. Enrico.

