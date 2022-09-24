Chronic stress: why the reason could be in our body

Stress is a natural response of our body. However, if sustained over time it can be problematic.

The daily routine and the context in which we move can generate us concerns eventual. The obstacles that we face are part of existence, although the response that we have in front of them can be different in each person. In that context, the stress appears as a mechanism defending of the organism before this class of events. That is naturally We all experience this feeling at some point and to different degrees.

Therefore, beyond the daily challenges that drive its appearance, stress itself originates within our body, even in its most intense manifestations such as chronic symptoms -sustained over time- that can present symptoms such as irritability and tiredness.

The science, of course, is no stranger to this situation. a recent study made by the Universidad College Cork (UCC) of Ireland found that, by attacking a protein which is present in the nervous system, there was more resistance and resilience to this pathology. To reach these results, the Irish specialists worked on the brain of mice, since it works, according to them, in a similar way to that of humans. “Our work positions this protein as an important target for the development of new treatments of stress-related disorders. Olivia O’Learyone of the authors of the study.

The protein in question, called FKBP51is present in the nervous system together with another that is considered its “sister”, the FKBP52. Both are associated with the receptor glucocorticoids of our body, which is the region that responds to hormones steroids that protect us in stressful situations. A part of this bodily reaction influences the hypothalamusa region of the brain that is related to emotions.

The experts found that, by suppressing the activity of the FKBP51 protein, there was more resistance to stress

The doctor in biochemistry and researcher of the National Council of Scientific and Technical Research (CONICET), Mario Galigniana, talked with Infobae and explained how it works this circuit. “In normal conditionsse produce a peak of glucocorticoids in sangre an hour before waking up. That’s because they’re us preparing for the stress involved stand up from the bed. We also have situations like this during the day: the transit and the labor problems these peaks generate us. They’re a response and tend to take care of us at the level neurological from adversity of stress”.

Galigniana performs since the year 2010 studies related to the FKBP51 protein as principal investigator of CONICET and as adjunct professor at the University of Buenos Aires (UBA). “Los problems may appear if the circuit mentioned above is poorly regulated. For example, when the glucocorticoid response is not efficient, ”he detailed her. According to this specialist, human beings have different variants of the protein FKBP51 in the body: at least 15 have been found. “Some are found systematically in individuals who have psychiatric disordersespecially depressive”, he added.

In this sense, when asked about the possibility that a person develops a picture of chronic stress due to their organic conditions and not because of daily conflicts, Galigniana maintained: “You can carry a quiet life and if you have one variant of this protein, you could generate a excess response to situations that are not so graves. That overreaction by accumulatingleads you to a problem that may be the chronic stress or even suicide in more extreme cases. Under normal operating conditions, that shouldn’t happen.

As we have seen, stress is a circumstance with which we live together humans. However, in certain cases it can become a problem. German Picciochi (MN 161114), a doctor specializing in psychiatry, neuropsychiatry and cognitive neurology, spoke with Infobae and explained: “Stress is not a illness is it problem: It is a natural response adaptive of people. But what is known as chronic or sustained stress is linked to a concern about the future, specifically conjecture of scenarios catastrophic that generate, in the present, hormonal discharges due to something that has not yet happened or that is not even going to happen. That is why this painting comes hand in hand with the anxiety”.

Second, Picciochi explained that there are people “more susceptible – the level body– to suffer this type of stress. And there are also others, at the other extreme, who do not care or care about anything in life.

As we saw, certain conditions of our body can influence when suffering from chronic stress. In some cases, such conditions must be combined with factors external that go beyond a troublesome event and which may be related to the environment In which we live. The doctor Paul Lopez (MN 36163), psychologist at the foundation INECO, described: “Today models called vulnerability and stress. That is, certain factors vulnerability -biological or psychological- that we bring from the factory and that have to be combined with aspects of the environment for a mental health condition to develop.

The aspects of the environment to which López alludes can be, for example, the conditions of poverty or indigence; living with smokers; the noises of the cities; or the lack of darkness to rest.

